5 key diet tips for students this exam season

Exam time is like a mental marathon, and we cannot stress enough on studying while children sit for exams.

Dr Geeta Buryok, Head- Dietician, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh shares these crucial tips to keep the kids healthy and deal with hunger cravings this exam season.

Eat healthy meals



Your brain needs energy to work efficiently and for this you must have balanced diet with in between healthy snacks. The meals should contain foods which lead to mental alertness. These include foods like milk and milk products, sprouts, tofu, eggs, chicken, fish, healthy nuts in combination with healthy cereals like dalia, oats, quinoa, and whole wheat products.



Avoid junk food

Brain boosting foods include foods that improve memory and concentration like almond walnuts, fish, flaxseeds, banana, chick pea, spinach, broccoli etc. Avoid junk foods as they require added time and energy to digest.2. Keep yourself hydrated: Drink healthy beverages like milkshakes, fresh soups, lemonade, lassi, coconut water instead of aerated beverages. One or two cups of coffee or tea or dark chocolate can also be added in the diet as caffeine makes you alert and active, but avoid excess of it. Have at least 8-10 glasses of water per day.

Snack smartly



Eat healthy snacks in between meals like protein bars, fresh fruits, peanuts, makhana and roasted chana etc. specially when you are studying till late at night.

Sleep is important



Good sleep is as good for your brain as food for body. Lack of sleep can interfere with learning ability, cause mood swings and compromise your immune system. Sleep for at least eight hours.

Detox from electronic devices



Avoid engaging in too many electronic devices and take out an hour everyday for some recreational activity to keep you happy and motivated.

