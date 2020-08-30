e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Acne remedy: Malaika Arora reveals the ‘terrific trio’ of simple DIY to control ‘bad timing breakouts’

Acne remedy: Malaika Arora reveals the ‘terrific trio’ of simple DIY to control ‘bad timing breakouts’

Watch: Malaika Arora shares the secret to dealing with acne woes, even for sensitive skin and we can’t help but take note this humid monsoon season

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 30, 2020 15:36 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Malaika Arora shares simple skincare routine for acne-prone skin
Malaika Arora shares simple skincare routine for acne-prone skin(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
         

Is it just us or do acne and outdoor celebrations go hand-in-hand? Come any party or festive celebrations that call for those innumerable selfies and out pops those red heads on our face but Bollywood diva Malaika Arora just brushed aside our acne woes with her perfect “trick or tip” session this Sunday.

Malaika’s social media handle has turned bae this quarantine as the actor kept fans hooked with her handy skincare tips. Taking to her Instagram handle today, Malaika shared the secret to dealing with acne woes, even for sensitive skin and we can’t help but take note this humid monsoon season.

Dressed in a red and white striped attired, Malaika had her hair tied in a high ponytail as she flaunted her glowing skin. Addressing fans who were watching the video, Malaika shared insights about her simple DIY skincare routine for acne-prone skin.

“I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin,” she wrote in the caption. Malaika then introduced the “terrific trio” that can be found in every kitchen.

Ingredients:

cinnamon powder (Dalchini

Raw organic honey

Fresh lime juice

Method:

Take some cinnamon powder (Dalchini), add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water.

Malaika added that one may feel a tingling sensation and suggested it was fine but asked to rinse it off immediately if it was unbearable. “Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same,” she concluded. 

View this post on Instagram

Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here's a simple diy to control those 'Bad timing' breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a break out. Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on skin. Here's introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts. Take some cinnamon powder (Dalchini), add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. U may feel a tingling sensation,that’s fine,but if unbearable then rinse off. Please note that if your acne breakout is severe, it is advisable to consult a doctor regarding the same #OrganicFaceMask #AcneTreatment #MalaikasTrickOrTip

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

The organic face mask for acne treatment was an instant hit with fans on social media. At the time of filing this story, the video grabbed over 5 lakh views while still breaking the Internet.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Just because you did it…’: Jaishankar’s crushing comeback to Imran Khan’s barb
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
‘Doorstep Covid testing, sit and deliver speech’: Top suggestions for monsoon session
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
‘Can’t see heavens falling’ for need of elected Cong president: Khurshid
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
After Covid-19 vaccine deal with China, Bangladesh firm now inks pact with India’s SII
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
BCCI prez Ganguly reacts after multiple CSK squad members test positive
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Fake college admission list with names of actors, adult stars goes viral
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In