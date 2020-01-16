Astrological prediction for January 16, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family member may need care and attention. People travelling for work can strike a business deal. Same old methods will not be enough if buying or selling a property. Pull up your socks on the academic front. Financially, it appears to be a regular day. People facing health issues will get some respite. Expect good news on the work front as your hard work will pay off.

Love Focus: You partner will shower you with love.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Life will smile at you because of a family member, be grateful. Those engaged in travel and tours will have a fruitful day. Real Estate will get its business back on track. A hot bath may calm your stressed nerves. A stable financial front encourages you to expand your horizons. Good health will lift up your spirits. Sheer hard work will not be enough on the work front; some extra skills and smart moves will also be required.

Love Focus: People in love should not expect much from their partner instead should focus on retaining what’s already there.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): People earning their bread and butter through travel and related business are likely to receive some unexpected gains. If you are planning to test the waters in real estate, stars suggest success on this lucky day. A fair amount of retrospection will help you see the day through. Financial Investments will give good returns. Healthy habits will help you stay calm. An incomplete work or a demanding boss will keep you occupied at work. Elders in the family will be all ears to your ideas and help you execute your plans!

Love Focus: Diamond rings, proposals, candle light dinners; explore what’s coming your way today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A usual day for people engaged in travelling. A good day to be a property owner. A day with the Midas touch, make the most of it, wisely. A very good day with respect to money and investments. Health treatments will now show results. People on diet and exercise can expect the desired outcome. You will be sailing smoothly on the work front. A family member’s health may be a concern.

Love Focus: Right time to rekindle romance with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): People on the go can expect surprises and profits. You may have to make some compromises on the property front. Good thoughts will yield success through the day. An outstanding bill or a loan will surface. Following some healthy tips will keep your fitness in check. Strive to strike a balance at work. A calm day well spent with people back at home.

Love Focus: Take it easy in love and romance; no superman playing is required.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): People looking for gains through travelling should reconsider their decision. You are likely to find tenants for a property vacant for quite a while now. A long walk will help shed the extra baggage of stress. Monetary gains are indicated. Keep pace with the healthy lifestyle for solace. A calm day at work. If you are planning to start a family, go for it. A blessed day for the family bonding.

Love Focus: Use the energy saved at work to woo your partner, pamper him/her as stars are in your favour.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to enhance your network while travelling with a group. Those in a mood of house hunting are likely to find some good deals. A good day to start a side business too. Financial conditions will improve. Continue with the healthy fitness regime to stay calm. Rewards and recognitions are on the cards on the professional front. Peace will prevail at home.

Love Focus: Romance will keep people in love on the toes as the partner may get upset and need the attention.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A long or short journey taken will be fruitful. Real estate will witness some growth; people looking to buy or sell should make the most of it. A good day to lay a cornerstone. An extremely favourable day for finance and investments. Those troubled with pain in the knee of neck are likely to find some relief. Caution required at work as there are chances of making errors. Some good time spent with family will create lifelong memories.

Love Focus: Lover’s good mood is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family members are likely to mend ways and end all discords; fun times ahead. Business trip appears to be fruitful. An auspicious time to buy a property; people looking at selling will strike lucrative deals. Do not make promises you cannot keep. Stable earnings motivate you to plan and invest in an immovable asset. People facing health issues will see a significant improvement. All your hard work is likely to attract the attention of those who matter at the workplace. It is also a good time to ask for a raise or promotion.

Love Focus: Time spent with the loved one will be satisfying and rejuvenating.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A business trip may not prove to be as profitable as it seems. Do not force a property deal as stars are not too favourable. Excellent time to start something new on the academic front. Good savings will allow you to plan things well in advance. Nagging health problems will disappear. Career advancements with greater success are on the cards. Family will be supportive to your ideas.

Love focus: Lovers are likely to get a go ahead from their parents.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good time for property owners. Your helping nature is likely to boost your popularity on the social front. Financial investments made will enable you to be in a comfortable position now. Avoid experimenting anything new with your digestive system. Someone’s guidance on the work front is likely to help you move up the career ladder. Avoid long journeys if possible.

Love Focus: Refrain from trying too hard in love, postpone all risky endeavours.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A loving family will be at your beck and call. An impromptu travelling plan can get shelved due to some prior commitments. People contemplating buying or selling a property can decide in their favour and take the plunge. No loss no gain makes the day a rather content one. Financially, this appears to be a rewarding time. Those battling with chronic diseases are likely to progress towards relief. You are likely to find a workout partner who may help you achieve some fitness goals. Work wise, things appear to move in a comfortable routine way.

Love Focus: A casual conversation can turn into a romantic one as you get a chance to speak to the one you like.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

