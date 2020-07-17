e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Beer cravings? Denizens in quarantine mode whip up boozy bread

Beer cravings? Denizens in quarantine mode whip up boozy bread

With baking being the ‘in’ thing in quarantine, what is becoming popular is beer bread. Newbies at baking share how easy it is while experienced bakers tell us why it’s trending.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:20 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
Beer bread seems to be the new baking fad among denizens after banana bread and bundt cake.
Beer bread seems to be the new baking fad among denizens after banana bread and bundt cake.
         

Want to know one more way to love beer? Denizens have found newer ways to enjoy it all the more during quarantine i.e by making a bread with it and savouring it in brunch and the likes.

Ila Prakash Singh, a Gurugram-based baker, calls, Beer bread a “notch above the regular breads”, and adds, “During corona times, a lot of people have taken to making their own bread.” To this, baker Vandita Vasudevan, a home baker who runs Vandy’s wicked whisk, in DLF 5, Gurugram, adds, “Beer as a rising agent has been used in baking since ancient times, and continues to be. Used well beer can help create great looking, tasting and fluffy bakery dishes. Since lockdown, baking as a cooking process has been trending big time and lots of first timers have tried baking at home. Amid this, Beer bread kinda sounds trendy and has also gotten a major boost.”

“Take flour, beer, baking powder, and sugar. Then mix them all, put it in a pan, pour butter on top and bake it!” – Dipesh Dutt, who conducts online baking classes

Having tried her hands on this recipe for the first time, Pooja Ganguly, a corporate professional, says, “One of the best things about this recipe is that it takes no more than five minutes of work from you.” And baker Dipesh Dutt, who has been conducting online classes for home baking can’t agree more to the fact that beer bread is quite a hit right now! “I get a lot of inquiries for the breads I post. Specifically on beer bread, the curiosity has been more than others. It’s a new trend, and I even shared its recipe with my students. This one is super easy and you can’t charge for something so simple,” he says, sharing the process, “Take flour, beer, baking powder, and sugar. Then mix them all, put it in a pan, pour butter on top and bake it!”

 

View this post on Instagram

Remember a couple weeks ago when I showed you how to make my Cheesy Jalapeno Beer Bread in stories? 🙋‍♀️ Well, I went ahead and made a whole blog post about it, complete with tips, variations and a handy printable recipe too! 🙌 No yeast required, just a few basic pantry ingredients and this soft, cheesy bread can be yours! 😍⁣ ⁣ To get the recipe click the blue link in my bio.⁣ GOOGLE: Cheesy Jalapeno Beer Bread I Wash You Dry⁣ https://iwashyoudry.com/cheesy-jalapeno-beer-bread-recipe/⁣ ⁣ #iwydrecipes #linkinprofile #beerbread #cheesy #jalapeno #cheesebread #breadrecipe #quickbread #homemadebread #noyeast #spicy ⁣ #ontheblog #spicyfood #cheese #bread #recipeshare #easyrecipe #myrecipe #dinnerideas #comfortfoods #yummyinthetummy #instayum #comfortfoods #bakingisfun

A post shared by Shawn | Food Blogger (@iwashyoudry) on

Baker Divya Sreeji who runs De Cakery, South Point Mall, a bakery at Golf Course Road, Gurugram, says, “Beer bread is a quick and easy way to make bread, especially when you don’t have yeast available. What’s interesting is that the taste can be altered by the type of beer you use while baking. As a bread, for me it goes exceptionally well with a mutton roast. And I feel that Beer bread baking might have picked up during quarantine because of the non-availability of yeast.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
‘Hold off on action against Sachin Pilot till Tuesday’: Court to speaker
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
Indian man finds weapons reportedly from World War-II in his field
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In