e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Can your kid resist candies? Inspired by Kylie Jenner, parents take to #PatienceChallenge

Can your kid resist candies? Inspired by Kylie Jenner, parents take to #PatienceChallenge

After makeup mogul Kylie Jenner posted a video of her daughter, Stormi, the challenge is becoming popular in India as well

more-lifestyle Updated: May 18, 2020 12:10 IST
Sanchita Kalra
Sanchita Kalra
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kylie Jenner’s video featuring her daughter Stormi has generated buzz online
Kylie Jenner’s video featuring her daughter Stormi has generated buzz online (Photo: Intagram/KylieJenner)
         

Making toddlers wait patiently in front of a bowl of candies and asking them not to eat, does it sound like a challenge? Well, it has become the latest trend to go viral after makeup mogul Kylie Jenner posted a video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, doing so as she directs her not to eat the candies till her mom returns. The clip of Webster, 2, exhibiting complete self-control went viral, garnering millions of views.

With the challenge becoming popular in India, Delhi resident Pooja Dixit attempted it with her three-year-old daughter. “My kid just could not wait for me to return and had eaten at least half of the chocolates kept in front of her,” she quips, adding, “I need to show her Stormi’s video.”

Not everyone who appreciates the challenge is in favour of trying it. Mommy-blogger Tanya Puri is all praises for the challenge, but doesn’t feel that’s how she will teach her son.

Psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma, too, suggests other ideas to teach kids. “[Rather] than putting kids in such a situation, parents should find their own ways to teach kids. You need to be calm in dealing with them. The best way a child learns is through example,” he says.

Interact with author/sanchita_kalra.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In