Can your kid resist candies? Inspired by Kylie Jenner, parents take to #PatienceChallenge

Updated: May 18, 2020 12:10 IST

Making toddlers wait patiently in front of a bowl of candies and asking them not to eat, does it sound like a challenge? Well, it has become the latest trend to go viral after makeup mogul Kylie Jenner posted a video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, doing so as she directs her not to eat the candies till her mom returns. The clip of Webster, 2, exhibiting complete self-control went viral, garnering millions of views.

With the challenge becoming popular in India, Delhi resident Pooja Dixit attempted it with her three-year-old daughter. “My kid just could not wait for me to return and had eaten at least half of the chocolates kept in front of her,” she quips, adding, “I need to show her Stormi’s video.”

Not everyone who appreciates the challenge is in favour of trying it. Mommy-blogger Tanya Puri is all praises for the challenge, but doesn’t feel that’s how she will teach her son.

Psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma, too, suggests other ideas to teach kids. “[Rather] than putting kids in such a situation, parents should find their own ways to teach kids. You need to be calm in dealing with them. The best way a child learns is through example,” he says.

