Chhath Puja 2018: Here are latest Chhath Puja wishes, Whatsapp messages, SMS’s and images

Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God, and his wife Usha. The festival is celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Internationally it is celebrated in Nepal and Mauritius.

Also known as Surya Shasthi, the festival is performed to seek blessings of Surya to live a long and healthy life. The festival starts on the sixth day after Diwali (hence, chhath or six). It will be celebrated from November 13 this year.

The four-day festival includes rigorous rituals such as holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water, offering prayers and food to the rising and setting sun.

Let’s celebrate this Chhath Puja with some warm messages:

Chhath Pooja Kaa Paawan Parb,

Hei Surya Dev Kee Poojaa Kaa Parb,

Karro Milkarke Surya Devata Ko Pranaam,

Or Bolo Sookh Santee De Apaarr,

Happy Chhath Pooja 2016.

Iss Chhath Pooja Mein..

Joh Too Chaahe Woh Teraa Ho,

Her Din Khubasurat Or Raate Rosan Ho,

Kaamiyaabee Choomate Rrahe Terre Kadamm Hamesaa,

Chhath Pooja Moobaarak Ho Tujhe Mere Yarr.

Wish You A Very Happy Chhath Puja.

*May This Celebration Chhath Puja, Lighten Up For You And Your Family. We Request You To God Sun To Give You All The Hopes Of Best Times, And Dreams For A Year Full Of Smiles!

*All that exists was born from the sun there is nothing apart from it. Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still…. the sun alone is the source and the end… Happy Chhath Puja !!!

May this Chhath Puja bring

Blessings and happiness your way

May all your dreams come true

And all evils shed away.

Happy Chhath Puja.

May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning

Of life, fortune and success for you

May the wishes to make this day

Be blessed by Sun God and come true.

Pray to nature, sun and river.

As fasts begin on Chhath Puja day

May all evils get washed with the holy bath

Celebrate Chhath Puja with grandeur today.

Ek- Khubsurti..!

Ek- Tajgi..!

Ek- Sapna..!

Ek- Sachai..!

Ek- Kalpana..!

Ek- Ahsas..!

Ek- Astha..!

Ek- Vishvas..!

Yahi Hai Chhath ki shuruat

Happy Chhath Puja.

Poore ho aapke sare aim,

Sada badhti rahe aap ki fame,

Milte rahe sabse pyar aur dosti,

Aur mila a lot of fun and masti.

Wish you a happy chhath puja with plenty of peace and prosperity.

“Kamiyabhi chume tumhare kadam, aage badhte jao har dum…. Chhath Puja ke din yehi kaamna karein hum!!!”

“Meherbaan ho aap par Surya Devta aur Chhath Mata…. De aapko unnati aur likhe aap apni jeet ki gatha.”

Chhath Puja ka paavan din hai aaya, Surya devta aur Chhath Mata ki puja karne ka diwas hai aaya…. Dher saari shubh kamnayein is khaas din ki!!”

“Is Chhath Puja mein jo teri manokamna ho, wo sab ho purn…. Chhath Mata ka ashirvad mile aur Jeevan mein barse khushiyan har din.”

Jo Hai Jagat ka Taran Har,

Saat Ghodo Ki Hai Jinki Savari,

Na Kabhi Ruke Na Kabhi Der Kare,

Aise He Hamare Sury Dev,

Aao Mil Kar Kare Is Chhath Par Unki Puja,

Sabko Hamari Taraf Se Happy Chhath Puja.

Chhath Ka Hai Aaj Pavan Din,

Milkar manao Pyara Tyohar,

Aaj Karo Surya Dev ki Puja,

Aur Karo Unko Namaskar...

Happy Chhath Puja!!!

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 16:15 IST