Christmas 2019 Gift Ideas: Treat your loved ones by gifting them right this festive season

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:05 IST

Christmas is almost here. The festival is an occasion for all to feast on some good food while exchanging gifts. When it comes to gifts, nobody likes any last-minute hustling to choose the right gift for their loved ones. One of the most baffling things when choosing the right gift for you near and dear ones, is falling short of gifting ideas. Choosing the right gift becomes even more important as people remember what you had gifted them and no one wants to disappoint anyone.

Keeping this in mind, we have put together a list of interesting items which you can gift this Christmas. Go ahead and take your pick.

Gifts for him:

Fragrances

Fragrances always make for a good gifting idea as who doesn’t like to smell good.

Travel accessories

Sneakers, backpacks, watches, power banks are few of the essential things one needs to have when travelling and these also serve as a good gift.

Fashion Accessories

Men too of late have become conscious about how they look. From bracelets and pendant neckpieces to watches, the menfolk today is fond of donning new trends. So, why not gift them some?

Bluetooth speakers

New Year’s eve is also around the corner and who doesn’t like to party on the last day of the year. You could help your friend in the same by gifting them bluetooth speakers.

Spectacle Frames

Frames are one thing your friend will surely love.

Gift for her:

Electronic Body Massager

Ladies manage office and household both at times, and let’s be honest, more often than not they aren’t able to focus on themselves enough. You can prove to be their guardian angel if you show how much you care for them by gifting them an electronic body massager.

Essential Oils

To distress oneself it is important to create an ambience which soothes the mind. Essential oils help just in that.

Manicure and Pedicure kit

Ladies are so busy that going to a salon for manicure and pedicure seems to be time-consuming. For many, having a kit saves time and who doesn’t like flaunting long and shiny nails.

Fashion Accessories

Clutches, sling bags, watches and everything that can be counted as a fashion accessory make for a good gift no matter what the occasion.

Travel accessories

The places we travel to aren’t always women-friendly. Instead of letting this demotivate your female buddies, you can remind them that they are free to do whatever they want by gifting toilet seat sanitizers etc. Besides these, sneakers also make for a good gift.

