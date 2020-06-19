e-paper
Covid-19 lockdown: In Kerala's Mysuru, teachers visit children of migrant labourers living under bridge to teach them

Covid-19 lockdown: In Kerala’s Mysuru, teachers visit children of migrant labourers living under bridge to teach them

The students, residing under Kochi’s Bolgatty-Vallarpadam bridge, were seen studying in front of laptop with the help of their teachers from St John Bosco’s School.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jun 19, 2020 12:31 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Kochi, Kerala
Students were seen gathered around the laptop listening intently to their teachers while wearing the masks.
The headmistress and teachers of St. John Bosco’s School visit few of their students, children of migrant labourers from Mysuru, under Bolgatty-Vallarpadam bridge in Kochi on every working day as schools are closed in the city due to COVID-19 lockdown.

“The teachers download the online classes which are telecasted on Victers channel by the state government. We also bring the necessary things to combat COVID-19 such as masks and sanitisers,” said Elizabeth Fernandez, the headmistress.

The students, residing under the bridge, were seen studying in front of laptop with the help of their teachers.

“Classes are scheduled from 11 am to 12:30 pm because the students also go for fishing each day as that is their sole source of income,” said Neema Thomas, one of the teachers present with the children.

She added that three children study in class 7 while four others were from class 1.

Students were seen gathered around the laptop listening intently to their teachers while wearing the masks.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

