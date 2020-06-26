Covid-19: UNICEF’s Childhood Challenge is like a walk down memory lane, for a noble cause

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:50 IST

Children might not be the most vulnerable to coronavirus but the effect that the pandemic and its aftermath can have on them are immeasurable. With all the attention of health care being directed towards the outbreak of Covid-19, children’s health has taken a back seat. Studies done by The Lancet Journal show that approximately 1-2 million children and 56,700 deaths might occur in low- or middle-income countries if 45% of essential medical service drops for 6 months.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India is working to provide children all over the country with proper nutrition, education, sanitation, and other life-saving supplies. UNICEF is also urging all people to donate money so that more essential services can be provided.

In an Instagram post, UNICEF has asked people to post pictures of their happy childhood memories with the hashtag #childhoodchallenge. They also implore people to donate to the organisation, the amount being the year you are born in. If you’re born in the year 1990, then the donation amount is INR 1990, or if you’re a millennium baby (aka the year 2000), then INR 2000.

With these donations, UNICEF is going to provide children in need and their families with safety kits for the virus that will include gloves, masks, and soap. UNICEF has been working to aid children since the Second World War and during the current pandemic, every bit counts.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also posted to her Instagram, commenting on how her childhood has shaped her and how not every child is as fortunate. She urges people to donate and says “By taking part in this challenge you can help avoid a lasting crisis for children.”

The initiative is inviting participation and donations via Instagram where users can also tag more friends and spread the word on this noble cause.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter