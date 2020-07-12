Creative Hacks people are using during the pandemic: Is it weird or genius? You decide

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:34 IST

Human ingenuity and tenacity are the stuff of legend. Since the beginning of time, we have persevered through all the world has thrown at us. We are not at the top of the food chain by accident. No matter the situation, humans learn to evolve and overcome. And so will be the case with the current pandemic. However, some of the methods we apply do not always fit the convention. Some are so outrightly weird and funny that one may wonder how we survived for so long anyhow!

Humans, with their survival instinct, always find a way to get the better of the situation. As the world has been in quarantine for the past 5 months, we have witnessed some of the most extraordinary creations that people have come up with to keep the virus at bay or through just sheer boredom of having to stay at home in isolation for so long. And just when you think you have seen everything, people come up with hacks for the coronavirus that are so bizarre, you are left wondering if it’s just plain hilarious or completely genius!

Here is our list for the top weird albeit genius moments that have happened during the lockdown:

1. Bottle Heads

"This is how they protect themselves from the large-scale outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus in mainland China... 5 litres water bottle..." - u/MaxwellMattW on Reddit



Latest News and content about coronavirus:https://t.co/NN3PRiPoFb#coronavirus #WuhanCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/nh6CnEQo6U — HotBrief (@HotBrief) January 28, 2020

Yes, you heard that right. People are reusing the 20-litre plastic water container as a helmet. Quite an ingenious substitute for the face shield as it provides all round protection, wouldn’t you say?

2. Mouthful of Fruit

Man wearing melon shell as mask ( Screengrab )

If you thought that wearing a bike neck gaiter during the lockdown would be weird, think again. People are using fruit shells as facemasks. From melons to oranges, people are practically using whatever they may find in their homes to safeguard themselves against the virus. This even has the added benefit of smelling delicious.

3. Rise of the Plastics

Man surrounds himself with plastic to prevent infection. ( Screengrab )

In another bizarre way to shield themselves against the coronavirus, people are quite literally wrapping themselves up in plastic or walking around with a curtain of plastic all around them. This might perhaps be the perfect way to maintain physical distance while also shutting out the infecting bacteria.

4. Parotta Masks

A restaurant owner in Madurai is taking the importance of wearing masks to another level as he has been selling parottas in the shape of masks to increase awareness about the safety guidelines during the pandemic. ‘Mask parotta’ creator K. L. Kumar was quoted saying that his aim was to make people understand the value of wearing a mask in public places in order to reduce the spread of the infection.

5. Mysurpa Pak

We all contribute to society in different ways and some of us do so in more subtle ways than others. However, this sweet shop owner in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is not one of them as he claims that his ‘Mysurpa’ or ‘Mysore Pak’ can cure the coronavirus. Sriram has put up fliers around his shop ‘Sri Ram Vilas Lala Sweets’ and was quoted saying that he is willing to give the government and PM Modi, the cure free of charge and is even willing to produce more of the cure for them with expecting any salary for his labour. Sadly, once the Food Safety and Security Authority of India found out about this, they were quick to shut him down and suspend his shop’s license. About 120 kilograms of this miraculous cure has been seized.

6. Hugs through walls of plastic

Man embraces his mother. ( Screengrab )

Physical distancing is crucial at this moment, if we are to slow down the curve of the pandemic. But you better believe that people will find a way to hug and kiss their loved ones, even if it through sheets of plastic between then to prevent bacteria from passing through.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter