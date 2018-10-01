Do you have a coffee mood? This International Coffee Day, we’re exploring Top 5 types of coffee-lovers

Sometimes the coffee is too light, sometimes too strong, maybe a tad too sweet or a bit insipid, but just like the different flavours of life, we get through it with a little help. Add a bit of milk or a dollop of cream if it’s too strong; a few cubes of sugar to change the non-flavour. After all, coffee is the reason why we have been successfully getting through our days at the workplace; somewhere we spend more than half our lives and then some. It’s easy to call it a weekday ‘potion of life’.

On weekends, coffee becomes a conversation-starter or an integral part of an ongoing conversation. If Professor Snape were to brew some coffee-flavoured potion, we think he would have called it the ‘this-has-to-keep-you-awake-serum’.

Do you think Smaug would have been happier guarding a mountain full of coffee beans over the gold? Maybe Jadoo was using ‘dhoop’ as a code name for coffee? Anything is possible. Read on to find out which mood is most-suited to yours while we go and grab our coffee mug for the much-needed refill:

Coffee for the Workaholic:

Like us, you too are downing your third cup of coffee to get through what may be a boring Monday and this has hit your timeline at an opportune moment. Also, you love your work as much as your coffee, so differentiating day from night is not a wasteful activity you bother yourself with.

Coffee for the Loner:

What’s better than a good cup of coffee and a good book to read, with maybe some jazz music lending support? We can’t seem to think of anything that tops this supreme trio. As the personality type suggests, you like your company more than another human, so you need the best accompaniments as well, isn’t it? *Psst… we know you’re quite a day-dreamer too, so imagine sinking into a high-backed chair with your legs up on an ottoman, facing a view like the mountains or the sea*

Coffee for the Romantic:

Since love is in the air for the romantic at heart, the cups of coffee and the subsequent business the coffee shops get or the tips the baristas make is a by-product of your love story. It only gets better when you share this with someone, ‘cause it’s believed that a lot can indeed happen o’er coffee.

Coffee for the Working Mom:

Definitely one of the most difficult jobs in the whole world, managing the home and workplace requires superhuman strength and kudos to all the ladies who are doing all this and more with so much panache! Tip – take your me-time, no one will complain if you go MIA (missing-in-action) for a while to rejuvenate. Perhaps an unnecessary delay by the maid or the driver is your kryptonite, but wherever you draw your strength from is a personal choice, really!

Coffee for the Traveller:

The one who is travelling the world, getting rich on experiences, doesn’t always need to stock up on the most-expensive coffee, but this kind of coffee-lover will know how promisingly brewed her cup of tea should be and choose the right ingredients for coffee that touches the soul.

Someone has anonymously said, “We are cups, constantly and quietly being filled. Trick is knowing how to tip ourselves over and let the beautiful stuff out.”

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 17:30 IST