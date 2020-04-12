Easter 2020: Egg-cellent recipe ideas for Easter

more-lifestyle

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s here and would the day be complete without some creative Easter eggs? From extra thick to jelly, there’s an Easter egg for every chocolate lover.

Jelly Easter egg

Ingredients: 6 eggs, Jelly crystal powder raspberry and orange, 250 gms each, vanilla essence

Method:

1. Puncture a small hole on top of the eggs, take out the white/yellow without breaking.

2. Wash the empty shells with warm water and few drops of vanilla essence so there’s no raw egg smell. Drain well and dry it.

3. Make two jelly by boiling water separately in two pans, mix the jelly crystal powder well after removing it from fire and mix a cup of cold water.

4. Keep the egg shells standing on egg trays. Using a funnel fill those up with the liquid jelly (alternate layers of raspberry and orange) till top.

5. Keep in refrigerator for 4 hours for the jelly to set properly.

6. Carefully break the shell to un-mould the sparkling jelly eggs. You can also coat the eggs with white or dark chocolate.

Recipe by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Chocolate truffle Easter egg

Ingredients:

Milk chocolate - 226 gms, Amul Cream - 160 gms, sprinkles/assorted nuts/cocoa powder

Method:

1) Melt the Milk Chocolate and Amul Cream together to make a truffle mixture.

2) Let it cool. Once set, roll out into balls and then shape like eggs.

3) Roll into assorted nuts/Cocoa powder/ sprinkles of your choice

4) Chill and serve.

Recipe by pastry chef Snigdha Nagpal

