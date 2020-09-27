Enjoy healthy South Indian delicacies in the heart of Delhi!
Nothing beats the charm of an authentic South Indian meal. And you can now enjoy lip smacking delicacies at the newly opened outlet of DS Dosa Factory at Connaught Place.more-lifestyle Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:44 IST
Keeping health as a priority, this award winning chain of South Indian restaurants, has launched Immunity Dosa, which is made using immunity booster ingredients.
“A new Immunity Dosa has been introduced which is made using all the natural immunity booster ingredients such as raw turmeric, ashwagandha, cardamon, black pepper, cloves, bay leaf, basil, ginger and tulsi. It is served with nariyal chutney, tomato chutney, sambar and rasam,” says founder Sunjjoy Bhardwaj.
Where : T Point of K.G Marg, N -19, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi
Call: 011-43215555/ 011 23312092, 9811875965
Time : 11 am to 11 pm
Orders can also be placed through Zomato and Swiggy.
Website: dsdosafactory.com
