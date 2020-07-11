e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / From reducing dark circles to treating sunburns: Here’s how potatoes help in skincare

From reducing dark circles to treating sunburns: Here’s how potatoes help in skincare

Potatoes can even out your skin tone, brighten it and get rid of dark spots as they contain an enzyme called ‘catecholase’.

more-lifestyle Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:33 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Potatoes can help in immediately cooling down the skin.
Potatoes can help in immediately cooling down the skin.(Pexels)
         

Potatoes are perhaps the most versatile of all the vegetables. They make for the best snacks individually and can add that extra deliciousness when paired with any other vegetable. Apart from its importance in the food industry, potato starch is also used as an adhesive and texture agent in pharmaceuticals, textile, wood and paper industries. It is also a 100% biodegradable substitute for polystyrene and can be used in disposable plates and cutlery. It can even be used to produce fuel-grade ethanol.

Apart from these extraordinary uses of a simple vegetable, potatoes have immense benefits on your skin too. They can even out your skin tone, brighten it and get rid of dark spots as they contain an enzyme called ‘catecholase’. When included in your diet, as long as its not French fries - as excessive oil causes acne, it can even help treat inflammation and lower blood pressure. Here are some ways in which it can help your skin be its best.

Remove Dark Circles –

Potatoes can help reduce dark circles that appear under the eyes. In this simple method, all you need to do is peel the potatoes and cut large slices, wrap them in a cloth and place them on the eyes for about 20 minutes. Wash your face after this process. When done regularly, this can also help reduce puffiness from the eyes.

Treat Sunburns –

Sunburns are painful and can do lasting damage to your skin. Potatoes can help in immediately cooling down the skin. All you need to do is cut the potato in flat even slices and place them on the sunburnt area. You can even mash it into a paste like substance and apply it on the skin.

Remove Dead Skin Cells –

Once you peel the skin off the potato, you can mash or grate it and then apply it to your face and massage the skin for about 10 minutes. And then wash it all off. When done every day, this will exfoliate your skin and get rid of all dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin and also deep cleanse it.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
Many ‘flavours’ of Covid-19: Study finds multiple immune responses to coronavirus
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
Working on order to establish merit-based immigration system: Trump
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
LIVE: At least 20 new cases of Covid-19 in Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In