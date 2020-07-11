From reducing dark circles to treating sunburns: Here’s how potatoes help in skincare

more-lifestyle

Potatoes are perhaps the most versatile of all the vegetables. They make for the best snacks individually and can add that extra deliciousness when paired with any other vegetable. Apart from its importance in the food industry, potato starch is also used as an adhesive and texture agent in pharmaceuticals, textile, wood and paper industries. It is also a 100% biodegradable substitute for polystyrene and can be used in disposable plates and cutlery. It can even be used to produce fuel-grade ethanol.

Apart from these extraordinary uses of a simple vegetable, potatoes have immense benefits on your skin too. They can even out your skin tone, brighten it and get rid of dark spots as they contain an enzyme called ‘catecholase’. When included in your diet, as long as its not French fries - as excessive oil causes acne, it can even help treat inflammation and lower blood pressure. Here are some ways in which it can help your skin be its best.

Remove Dark Circles –

Potatoes can help reduce dark circles that appear under the eyes. In this simple method, all you need to do is peel the potatoes and cut large slices, wrap them in a cloth and place them on the eyes for about 20 minutes. Wash your face after this process. When done regularly, this can also help reduce puffiness from the eyes.

Treat Sunburns –

Sunburns are painful and can do lasting damage to your skin. Potatoes can help in immediately cooling down the skin. All you need to do is cut the potato in flat even slices and place them on the sunburnt area. You can even mash it into a paste like substance and apply it on the skin.

Remove Dead Skin Cells –

Once you peel the skin off the potato, you can mash or grate it and then apply it to your face and massage the skin for about 10 minutes. And then wash it all off. When done every day, this will exfoliate your skin and get rid of all dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin and also deep cleanse it.

