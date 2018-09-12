Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, Here are Whatsapp wishes and SMS to send your friends and family

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 13. The 10-day long festivities marks the auspicious birth day of Lord Ganesha. The festivities start with ‘sthapana’ day when people welcome the Elephant God into their homes with lots of delicious food, desserts and prayers. This year, the 10-day festivities will start on Sept 13 and go on till Sept 23.

During Ganeshotsav, devotees throng pandals across Mumbai and other cities, and feast on sweets such as modak, which is considered Ganesha’s favourite. To mark the end of the festival, the idols are immersed in water (visarjan) to the chants of Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya (come back soon next year).

Here are some wishes, SMS and pictures you can send your friends and family to wish them.

Wishing you a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi.

May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vakratund mahakay

Suryakoti samprabha

Nirvighnam Kurume devam

Sarvakaryesu sarvada

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lord Ganesha is our mentor and protector.

May he enrich your life,

And removing obstacles from your life!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries,

sorrows and tensions and fill your life with love and happiness.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 08:56 IST