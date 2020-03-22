Goa beaches, streets empty during ‘Janta curfew’

more-lifestyle

On Sunday, the streets and beaches of Goa wore a deserted look as the 14 hour ‘Janta curfew’ was observed by the people to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Barring essential services, other services such as buses, offices, restaurants and markets remained closed. All over Goa, the Goa church cancelled its masses and temples such as including the Mangueshi temple and the Mahalsa Narayani temple at Mardol were also shut. Even Gudi Padwa festivities, which were supposed to take place later during the week have been cancelled.

Till now, Goa has not reported any coronavirus cases. Only one patient was in isolation as of Saturday at a hospital.

“I am reviewing and monitoring the situation across the state with respect to movement on borders as well as healthcare services. Also, I had an opportunity to spend some quality time with my family. I request everyone to stay indoors with your loved ones,” said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He had released photos where he can be seen playing chess with his daughter at his home in Sakhalim.

He also asked media persons not to go out, saying that visuals of the ‘Janta curfew’ would be provided by security agencies across the state who were on duty.

“This is not a time to argue over anything. I am happy that all the political parties have extended their support to this day,” said State BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade.

