Grub fest 2018: Food extravaganza returns with more entertainment

With 150 exhibitors bringing the best tastes from across the country, the latest edition of Grub Fest, promises to take food mania a notch higher.

Scheduled to be held from April 6 - 8, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the festival will see some of the most celebrated restaurants, and distinguished chefs.

Some of the exhibitors include prominent names like Baking Bad, iHOP, Wok to Walk, Big Yellow Door, Cj’s Fresh, Fat lulu’s, Ministry of Beer, Pretty Baked, The Funnel HillCreamery, Uncle Jack’s, Unplugged Courtyard, WAFL and many more.

“The Grub Fest is India’s foremost culinary affair with the most famed restaurants displaying their signature delicacies over some good music and hearty performances for action packed entertainment,” organisers said.

Besides the gastronomical indulgences on offer, the festival will also have a high entertainment quotient.

A lifestyle zone - ‘Grub Street’ will feature upcoming brands selling fashion accessories, pop-up shops and gift shops, while fresh produce, organic and an assortment of delicious homemade delicacies can be picked up from the ‘Grub Market’.

To make visitors’ experience an all encompassing one, organisers have set up the ‘Grub Arena’ that will witness performances by artists like Guru Randhawa, internationally renowned music producer Frenzy, Jasmine Sandlers of ‘Illegal Weapon’ fame, and Bollywood singer Akhil Sachdeva.

The space will also feature on-stage games among other engaging activities. To beat the heat will be the iSkate ring where one can strap on a pair of roller skates and wheel away their worries.

A new addition this year will be the ‘Grub Star’, a luxury food and dining experience giving each recipient the access to make them feel like a VIP with express entry, exclusive lounge and bar.

