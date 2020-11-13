Happy Dhanteras 2020: Best images, wishes to share with your loved ones on Dhanteras

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 05:44 IST

Dhanteras is an Indian festival that takes place a day before Diwali in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, heralds Diwali celebrations, and this year it will be celebrated on November 13, which is today. On this day people buy gold, silver, jewellery, etc. as is it considered auspicious and people believe it brings prosperity into their lives. Dhan translates to wealth, and on this day the God and Goddess of wealth, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped by believers. It is believed that it was during the churning of the oceans (samudra manthan) that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the water with pots of gold and wealth. People light diyas and perform pujas on this day. While Dhanteras festivities aren’t as grand as Diwali celebrations, given that is the coronavirus pandemic and one must maintain social distancing and other preventive measures it is best if one celebrates at home. And one can always send across wishes to those who we can’t visit this year. Here are some Dhanteras wishes, quotes and images for you to share with your loved ones:

-May you also draw small footprints with rice flour and vermilion powder all over the house and keep the lamps burning all through the night to indicate Her long-awaited arrival. Happy Dhanteras.

- May the Goddess of Wealth fill your abode with worldly treasures and always bring in prosperity in your life. Sending you good wishes for Dhanteras!

-Diyas glow for a few hours, while the Sun shines for a day. But my wishes for you will last forever. Have a blessed and happy Dhanteras!

- Make this Dhanteras an occasion to remember by buying gold and silver and celebrating with your loved ones!

-May goddess Laxmi bless your business to do well in spite of all odds. A very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

- On this auspicious day, may your life shine like gold, shimmer like silver, and dazzle like platinum! Happy Dhanteras!

-I pray to you, dear Goddess Lakshmi, to bless the receiver of this message with thirteen times Dhan on this auspicious day. Happy Dhanteras 2020!

- May your business grow consistently every day, and may there always be peace and harmony in your family. I wish for you a perennial shower of wealth on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.

-May you find newer paths and see new dreams for a new life that will always come true. Wishing you a very Happy Dhanteras.

