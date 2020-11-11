e-paper
Dhanteras 2020: History, significance, date, city-wise puja muhurat across India

Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi is a major Hindu festival and marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, this year the festival will fall on Friday, November 13.

Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Dhanteras also known as Dhantrayodashi is a major Hindu festival and marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, this year the festival will fall on Friday, November 13 in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. The word Dhan translates to wealth, an on this day the God and Goddess of wealth, Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi, are worshipped by Hindus. It is believed that it was on this day that Goddess Laxmi emerged from the ocean when it was being churned (samudra manthan) with a pot of gold and wealth. The God of Ayurveda, Lord Dhanvantari, is also worshipped on this day. He is believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu and it is believed he reserved the vessel containing the nectar of immortality, Amrit. People light diyas and while performing puja they place their new purchases next to the idol of the deity.

Here are the city wise puja timings for Dhanteras this year:

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Pune: 05:57 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in New Delhi: 05:28 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Chennai: 05:40 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Jaipur: 05:37 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Hyderabad: 05:41 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Gurgaon: 05:29 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Chandigarh: 05:30 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Kolkata: 04:58 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Mumbai: 06:01 PM to 08:34 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Bengaluru: 05:50 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Ahmedabad: 05:56 PM to 05:59 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat in Noida: 05:32 PM to 05:59 PM

