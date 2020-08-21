Happy Onam 2020: Best wishes, messages, images to share with your loved ones

more-lifestyle

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:33 IST

Onam is a major harvest festival celebrated mainly by Keralites around the world annually, it usually falls in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingham and is on August 22 this year. Onam is observed to celebrate the homecoming of the great demon king Mahabali who returns to see his beloved subjects. This year, the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the festive spirit around Onam and people have been advised to celebrate indoors. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that people should celebrate the festival within their homes and use locally available flowers for the traditional floral carpet in view of the Covid-19 situation.

However, don’t let this rain on your parade, you can still extend heartfelt wishes to your loved ones from your homes, ensuring safety and social distancing are in place. Here are some wishes, images to share with your loved ones this Onam 2020:

It has been great to celebrate Onam with you every time. Despite being a mile away, the memories of the good festive time are still warm in my heart. Cherishing those happy moments, I wish you and your family a very happy Onam!

It’s Onam! So, let’s celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival of Onam!

May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam. On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Onam Greeting to you and your family!

Like the bright flowers of Pokalam, may your life be filled with bright and beautiful colours. Like the boat races of Onam, may you reach your destination with full determination. Like the elaborate feast of Onam Sadhya, may you enjoy the good food everyday. Happy Onam!

May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true. Happy Onam!

Wishing you a life as colourful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as the bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!

On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Onam greetings to you and your family.

