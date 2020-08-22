Happy Onam 2020: Celebrate the harvest festival by making these traditional recipes

more-lifestyle

Onam festivities are not complete without the traditional feast or Onam Sadhya being made in every household. This 10-day festival is a time of celebration and feasting. Malayalis all over the country celebrate the harvest season and the returning of King Mahabali, in the month of Chingam, according to the Malayalam calendar. This year the festivities will take place from August 22 to September 2, with Onam falling on August 31.

On the 10th day of the festivities, also known as ‘Thiruvonam’, an elaborate feast is cooked in every household. Approximately two dozen delectable dishes are prepared for a nine-course meal, which is then served on plantain leaves. The world might be undergoing a pandemic, but that is no reason to not celebrate from the safety of your homes. Here are some traditional Onam recipes that you can cook with your family.

PULISSERY (Moru Curry)

Pulissery is an authentic Kerala recipe, a common dish in every Malayali household. ( Instagram @keralafoodie )

Ingredients:

•1 ½ tbsp on virgin coconut oil

•1 ½ tbsp yogurt

•½ cup grated coconut

•1 tsp red chilli powder

•1 tsp cumin seeds

•¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

•½ tsp turmeric

•2 dry red chillies

•2 garlic cloves

•3-4 curry leaves

•½ cup water

•Salt to taste

Preparation:

•To make a coconut paste, blend together the grated coconut, green chillies, garlic cloves, turmeric powder, cumin seeds and water. Make a smooth textured paste and keep it aside

•Next, heat the virgin coconut oil in a pan on a medium flame and add in the mustard and fenugreek seeds in it, sauté the seeds and wait for it to splutter

•Then add the curry leaves and dried chilies and sauté. After about 1-2 minutes at the coconut paste prepared previously, stir continuously, and mix well so the flavours are released

•In the meantime, make the buttermilk by blending the yogurt nicely, make sure there are no lumps

•Add the butter milk in the pan and reduce the flame to low, let the curry thicken then add salt as per taste and water as per the consistency you want. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 3-4 minutes

•Serve hot with rice!

Curated by Nutritionist Sheryl Salis

INJI PULI

Inji Puli is a traditional Kerala pickle prepared during feasts, it is a delicious, spicy, and tangy accompaniment which is simple and easy to make. ( Nutritionist Sheryl Salis )

Ingredients:

•1 cup of tamarind water

•1 tbsp cold pressed virgin coconut oil

•3 tbsp jaggery

•2 tbsp finely chopped ginger

•2 tbsp green chillies finely chopped

•¼ tsp red chili powder

•¼ tsp mustard seeds

•¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

•¼ tsp turmeric powder

•2-3 sprig curry leaves, finely chopped

•Salt to taste

Preparation:

•Heat the cold pressed virgin coconut oil in a pan and add the mustard seeds and fenugreek seeds. Once they begin to splutter, add the curry leaves, ginger and chopped green chillies and sauté for a few seconds

•Then add the tamarind extract, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and jaggery along with some salt (as per taste)

•Stir the mixture well on a medium flame and wait for the Inji Puli mixture to come to a boil. After it comes to a boil, lower the flame, and let it simmer for about 15-20 mins till the mixture is of thick consistency

•At this point, turn off the heat and taste the Inji Puli and check for salt and other deficient flavours, add ingredients accordingly and stir.

•Transfer the pickle into a serving bowl and serve hot with any meal. It can also be stored for future use in any airtight container. Keep refrigerated

Curated by Nutritionist Sheryl Salis

KERALA-STYLE AVIYAL

Aviyal is a staple South Indian dish that you can make with a variety of native vegetables. ( The Familiar Kitchen )

Ingredients

•Coconut Oil, 1 tbsp + 1 tbsp

•Water, 1/2 cup

•Turmeric, 1/2 tsp

•Salt, 2-3 tsp

•Curry Leaves, 2 sprigs (10-15 leaves)

•Tamarind Paste, 1/2 tbsp

•Yogurt, 1/4 cup

The Paste

•Grated Coconut, 2 cups

•Shallots, 3, quartered

•Green Chili Peppers, 2, diced

•Cumin Seeds, 1 tsp

•Water, 1/4 cup

The Veggies

•Green Plantain, 1, cut lengthwise into 2” strips

•Elephant Yam (Chena/Suran), ½ cup, cut lengthwise into 2” strips

•Carrots, 1, cut lengthwise into 2” strips

•Drumsticks/Moringa, 3, 2” pieces

•White or Yellow Pumpkin (Mathanga) or Butternut Squash, ½ cup, cut lengthwise into 2” strips

•Yellow Cucumber (Vellarikka), ½ cup, cut lengthwise into 2” strips, seeds removed

•Snake Gourd (Padavalanga), ½ cup, cut lengthwise into 2” strips, seeds removed

Instructions:

Make the paste.

•In a small blender, add all the paste ingredients and grind together until it’s evenly combined. Add 1-2 tbsp of water if needed to help the paste grind together. Set aside.

Cook the veggies.

•In a deep skillet on medium high heat, add in 1 tbsp of coconut oil.

•Once the oil is hot, add in the veggies along with a ½ cup water, turmeric, salt, and curry leaves. Cook covered on medium low heat for 2-3 minutes until the veggies are about halfway cooked.

Mix in the paste, tamarind, yogurt.

•Add the coconut and tamarind then mix in with the veggies being careful not to break them up. Cover and cook for 3-4 minutes just until the veggies are tender then remove from heat.

•When it is cool, add the whipped yogurt and check for salt. Add the last 1 tbsp of melted coconut oil on top and mix evenly.

Curated by The Familiar Kitchen

PINEAPPLE PAYASAM

Pineapple payasam is a delicious South Indian payasam made with pineapple, coconut milk and jaggery. ( Instagram @macaron_gal )

Ingredients:

•1 cup finely chopped pineapple or 200 grams pineapple without the peel

•⅓ cup powdered or grated jaggery or 60 to 65 grams, add as per taste as the sweetness also depends on the sweetness of pineapple

•⅓ cup water

•1 cup coconut milk 250 ml

•3 to 4 green cardamoms - crushed or ½ teaspoon cardamom powder

•12 to 15 cashews

•15 to 18 golden raisins

•1 tablespoon coconut oil, can also use ghee instead of coconut oil

Instructions:

Preparation

•Chop pineapple slices finely. You will need 1 cup of finely chopped pineapple. Keep aside.

•Heat 1 tbsp coconut oil in a pan. You can also use ghee instead of coconut oil .

•Add 12 to 15 cashews.

•Stir and roast them in ghee till they become golden. Remove and keep aside.

•To the same pan, then add 15 to 18 raisins. As soon as you add them, they will begin to swell and puff up.

•Stir and cook them till they become plump. Remove and keep aside.

Making Pineapple Payasam:

•Now in the same pan, add the chopped pineapple.

•Stir very well and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes on a low to medium flame.

•Then add powdered jaggery. If you are using regular jaggery block, then you will have to melt the jaggery in warm water and filter to get rid of impurities. For this, heat 1/3 cup water and let it become warm. Then add 1/3 cup powdered or grated jaggery. Let the jaggery melt. Filter this solution and add it at the next step.

•Now add 1/3 cup water and stir well so that the jaggery dissolves.

•Bring this mixture to a gentle simmer on a low to medium flame. The pineapple pieces should get softened. Overall cook for about 5 to 6 minutes after adding water.

•Add 1/2 tsp cardamom powder.

•Add 1 cup thick coconut milk. You can use homemade or store brought.

•Stir very well and switch off the flame.

•Add the fried cashews, raisins and stir well. Reserve a few cashews and raisins for garnish.

•Serve pineapple payasam hot or warm or chilled garnished with the reserved cashews and raisins. On cooling, the consistency thickens.

Curated by Dassana Amit

