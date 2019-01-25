Happy Republic Day wishes: Top 15 wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, GIFs for this special day

Tomorrow is our country’s 70th Republic Day that commemorates the commencement of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. The Constitution of India had taken 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to be written. On this occasion, the three arms of the Defence - Army, Navy and Air Force honour the martyrs who fought in India’s independence struggle. The celebration of Republic Day comes to a celebratory close with the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, held at sundown on January 29. All nationalities celebrate this national festival with great joy and festivities. Here are some of the wishes, quotes, greetings, WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages that you can send to your loved ones on this special day.

* Happy Republic Day 2019! Let’s recall the true heroes of India who sacrificed their lives to give us freedom.

* Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank the soldiers. Happy Republic Day 2019.

* Let us join hands to protect our nations from all the social evils that are plaguing it. Happy Republic Day 2019.

* Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2019!

* Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2019.

* On this special day, Let’s promise our motherland that We will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage our ethos and our treasure. Happy Republic Day 2019.

* Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2019!

* A thousand salutes to this great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous and great. Happy Republic Day 2019!

* Let us take a pledge that we would not let the efforts of our brave freedom fighters go in vain. We would strive to make our country the best in the world. Happy Republic Day 2019!

* It is the time to show our love toward our nation. Happy Republic Day 2019 to all my friends and people in association.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:55 IST