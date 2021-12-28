Horoscope 2021: Astrological predictions for the New Year, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The year 2021 is right around the corner and a lot of us are excited to see how it will unfold. It is always great to have a little heads-up and get an idea of what the new year might bring with it. That is where the horoscope helps. The yearly horoscope gives a little hint about what the year is going to be like for you. Horoscope is determined by the positions of the sun, moon and planets. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. So, go ahead and find out if the odds are in your favour for the upcoming year of 2021.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

You can look forward to a successful year in career and finance. You will make steady progress in matters of interpersonal relationships and health. Youngsters will take a lot of interest in outdoor activities primarily with a view to stay fit and active. To reverse sagging business fortunes, you will have to take some calculated risks to tackle the situation in the first quarter. Laurels and accolades received by you for good work on the professional front will motivate and encourage you to work harder.

Home and family life begins to settle down after a phase of turbulence and discord in the first quarter. You will enjoy a good rapport with children, especially those grown up and married. Living together in a joint family will prove heartening, more so when going on vacations together. Investment in construction business might bring fruitful results. You find yourself in the spotlight when your help and contributions are publicly acknowledged.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

The next twelve months are most favourable for students and they make remarkable progress in their career. Your work and dedication are likely to bring you rewards and recognition this year. Taking up yoga and meditation would help in keeping in shape and will improve mental agility. Starting a new project in the third quarter is likely to bring monetary gains far beyond expectations. Some of you may be moved to head office to take independent charge of an important division.

There are strong chances of an old friendship turning into a life-long bond. Your charm and wit will make you the centre of attraction in a social gathering, bringing many suitors for the fancy-free. Home and family life will be peaceful. Travelling overseas with your friends would be an experience full of spark that will enlighten your imagination. Avoid dealing in disputed property as it will tarnish your reputation in the market. Make sure you don’t miss the opportunities coming your way to associate yourself with religious functions.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

You will have a successful financial run in the year 2021 and you will begin your new career on a strong note. Interpersonal ties will also strengthen during this period. You will enjoy robust health as you start keeping the company of health-conscious people. You will see a distinct upswing in your earning potential thus enabling you to clear long-standing dues or financial liabilities. The employed will feel settled in their job and can look forward to further growth in the current organization.

Young married couples will embark on a golden period of understanding and care of their marital life. You may organise a religious ceremony or function at home for your kin, bringing the entire family together. You will need to take parents into confidence regarding your career ambitions as they may have apprehensions over it. Investment in the hotel industry can be the right choice. New house construction or home renovation should not be taken up in the first quarter as a new development may change the status quo.

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

You will enjoy a favourable period on both family and financial front and past efforts start yielding positive returns in the year 2021. Students will have to make some difficult choices this year, but it will be in their interest. Elderly will have to lead a more active lifestyle to remain fit and healthy this year. Business people will be able to expand their reach with new partnerships. Your efforts and dedications are likely to be rewarded with a promotion to higher office, with more responsibilities and freedom.

Romance may take a beating as minor difference crop up in romantic ties; a little understanding and compromise will the key to resolving them. The younger ones in the family will bring honour and pride for the family with their remarkable achievements. Travelling on short notice will bring pleasure much more than your expectations. Avoid investment in real estate. You may take up repairs of an ancestral property that has come into your name recently.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

You can look forward to a progressive year with substantial growth in your business and enterprise. Career-wise also the year promises to fulfil a lot of your aspirations. Your commitment and dedication to regular exercise and balanced diet will help you get closer to your dream physique. Business people will succeed in amalgamating innovation and cutting edge technology into their existing enterprise. Promotion is likely to make you vulnerable, as people are watching you closely, but you will come out with flying colours.

A young couple will share good rapport but they will need to be alert against external interferences in their relationship. You will need to spend more time at home with the family to maintain cordiality and harmony. A long-pending trip to a religious place may materialize, it will be very fulfilling. A change of house is foreseen and the move will bring much peace and prosperity into your household. Investing abroad may bring some hassles on legal ground, but you will emerge successful.

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

You will enjoy a favourable period ahead with family and financial front stabilising after a period of upheaval. The new entrepreneurs will consolidate their positions and expand their horizons. Youngsters will be in particular in regards to their physique and will take up newer challenges to test their endurance and fitness. Joint venture and partnerships are likely to get dissolved causing initial setback but will be better for you when you work independently.

The employed can look for new opportunities to improve their prospects for they may have reached the plateau of their current job. There will be pressure on the unmarried to finalise an alliance; they will make the right choice. A family youngster will need your guidance and care. You may have to travel extensively in the latter part of the year for official work. Your dream to go on an exotic cruise with friends may materialise. Before investing in real estate, take the advice of your family members. People will be happy to be guided by your suggestions and will implement them enthusiastically.

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

You will enjoy a period of prosperity and good fortune in the year 2021. You will find stability in your career and enjoy harmony in your family relationships. Following dietary restrictions and regular exercise will enable those suffering from diabetes to lead a better life. Those in the family business will find new avenues. The employed must remain alert and try notching up their performance and numbers for the last quarter assessment. You are certain to do well if you have recently joined a new organisation.

Love takes a new turn as you brace yourself for wedding bells. Enjoying a holiday with your romantic partner to a secluded place is indicated. Any legal dispute regarding business or property will get decided in your favour. Buying cheap property in the right location can provide you with triple gains annually. You will be full of good ideas and your choice of activities brings positive results far beyond expectations.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

You will enjoy a successful run in your business which will pick up pace after a brief lull. Those new in the professional field will find a plethora of opportunities knocking at their door. A cheerful state of mind would allow enjoying you the perks of sound health. The more ambitious may set up their own enterprise will make it a roaring success in no time. If you have been considering working independently as a counsellor or commission agent then take the plunge for you will be successful and achieve financial stability soon.

The married will enjoy domestic felicity sharing good rapport and understanding with the elders and children. The family will be opposed to major changes in the household routine, so do not suggest sweeping changes. Your whole family needs a holiday, so it will be prudent to plan one soon. A long-standing property dispute in the family will get settled and you will receive a large share of the assets. Mortgaging your plot or house is not advisable in the second quarter. You will feel on top of the world as several good things start happening simultaneously around you.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

The year brings success and recognition for those with boundless creativity and enthusiasm. You will be able to achieve much on the career front and will enter a period of domestic bliss. Those dealing in export/import products will make rapid progress after a tie-up with a large international organisation. You will get the opportunity to head the ambitious project that your company is undertaking; you will discharge your duties exceptionally well.

Domestic harmony will prevail on the home front with your efforts and dedications. The positivity of peace and tranquillity of the household will reflect positively on the children. A family trip to an amusement or theme park can become a possibility. Some of you will buy additional property as an investment, while some will move into a large. If you are planning to purchase a property, it is advised to look closely into the legal aspects.

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Success in learning to walk with time will start yielding dividends in the New Year as you recoup your losses. You will find yourself on a solid footing on career-front as you get prestigious opportunities. With your single-minded devotion and fitness regimen, you will succeed in attaining your dream physique. Professionals and entrepreneurs seeking capital will get necessary funds on easy terms. Youngsters in love and eligible will consider settling down in matrimony, more so under pressure from family elders who have grown fond of your sweetheart.

Youngsters will need firm handling to bring them on the right path. A long trip to a distant city may not bring much personal joy, but it will be highly beneficial professionally. A good deal in commercial property may come your way. Your compassion and understanding will greatly help a friend in dire need.

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

The year is very promising for all-round growth and development. It will be very profitable for those in business or those starting a new venture. You attain a bloom in health in the second quarter on sharing happiness and goodwill with others. Your desire to join a very competitive sport will become a reality given your robust health. Raising capital may prove a little but you will manage with traditional methods. Attending a seminar will bring favourable results as you speak with authority and confidence, thus enhancing career prospects.

Those looking for long-pending confirmation in love may get lucky. Taking unilateral decisions on the family front will invite parental ire, so avoid being headstrong. You may organise a grand event, bring even the distant family together. You are likely to enjoy a pleasure trip with a romantic partner that will rejuvenate your passions. Those looking to dispose off their property may get good buys in this year. A desire to do things on your own will make you successful.

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Business people will expand their enterprise and may have to move to a larger accommodation due to setting up of additional division. Hard work of previous year brings good fortunes, thus keeping your coffers brimming. Strict control on diet and traditional methods of fitness will help in keeping lifestyle ailments at bay. The need job will put you on to a higher trajectory after giving good performance during the course of the year. The newly-married will find their rhythm in the new place and will get along well with youngsters as well as elders.

The recognition of family youngster’s work will add to the prestige of your family. Going a long vacation will be a big expenditure, plan everything in advance for a smooth holiday. You need to access your budget before showing interest in a commercial property. If you are looking for a good long-term investment, then go in for a property which is under constructions. You are likely to be blessed with an excellent eye for what’s good and bad for you.

