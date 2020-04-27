Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 27, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

All 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own personality traits. Horoscopes give us a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on to know whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20) Religious-minded will derive much mental solace by listening to or enchanting some hymns. Those associated with academics may have much more on their platter than they can handle. You are likely to receive a positive feedback about something you had done on the social front. A hard bargain is in store for some wanting to buy something expensive. Professional guidance may be required in completing a project. Avoid overdoing something on the health front. Your achievement can make the family proud.

Love Focus: Introduce some new ideas to perk up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 17, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20) There is much that you have lined up at home for completion and you are determined to see it get completed. You will manage to achieve your aim through consistent efforts. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute through mutual understanding. Simply aim at doing your best and you are certain to win laurels! Haste makes waste; remember this on the work front. You are likely to make all out efforts to gain total fitness and succeed.

Love Focus: Love seekers are likely to hit pay dirt as they find someone who shares their interests.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-June 21) An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. Lack of focus on the academic front may make you lag behind. A much anticipated event on the social front may have to be postponed to a later date. Outstanding money is likely to be received soon. Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. Keep yourself away from temptations to maintain good health.

Love Focus: A sense of well-being is likely to envelope you, simply by being close to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (June 22-July 22) You would support your family in taking some major decisions. Money does not seem to pose much problem, as you discover new avenues for earning. Self-imposed financial control is likely to be done away with as money flows in. Some of you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Good control over your dietary intake will be the key to your total fitness.

Love Focus: Your domineering nature may put a strain on your romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Leo (July 23-August 23) Thumbs up is indicated for those undergoing medical check-up. Time spent with the family will prove most exciting. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated. An unpleasant surprise awaits you on the financial front. A family youngster can feel a bit frustrated in not getting the right break in the job market.

Love Focus: Efforts put in pleasing the lover are likely to bear fruits now.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23) A favourable situation is likely to develop on the academic front and will make you realise your dream. There is much happening on the social front and your contribution to it is likely to come in for appreciation.

Repaying a loan will not cause problems. Some of you will be able to add to your portfolio. You may think up ways of improving your health. A major renovation work may be undertaken at home. Outdoor types may opt for a trekking expedition.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship can experience rough weather.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23) Excellent physical condition may find some full of energy today. Signing a property deal may be postponed to a future date. Someone may be acting against your interests on the social front. You will experience a financially stable period. Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be enough to make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Someone is likely to prove of immense help on the family front. There is much happening on the academic front and you are likely to participate wholeheartedly. You may be in splurging mode as monetary condition improves. Those debuting on television or films may not find instant success. Temporary relief is indicated for those facing health problems.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and may even befriend you.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Family will be your priority today and you will derive immense fulfillment in catering to a child or a family youngster. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. A business partner or associate is likely to offer a profitable opportunity. A permanent solution for an ailment may be opted by some.

Love Focus: Spouse will make efforts to resurrect flagging love life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Not being in sync with other family members may make you feel that you are not being given a fair deal. Those looking for a convenient place to stay will be able to find one. You will need to calculate your taxes wisely to save. Some achievement on the professional front is indicated. Home remedy is likely to prove effective for those feeling under the weather for some time.

Love Focus: Romantic life will move along smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19) You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours. Check the mechanical condition of your vehicle to avoid problems enroute. There is much happening on the academic front and you are likely to participate wholeheartedly. Money comes in steady stream and will not pose any problems. You will be able to make perfect moves to move up the career ladder. You are likely to remain mentally preoccupied today.

Love Focus: Bonding of the romantic kind may happen with someone of the opposite gender with whom you work.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20) Helpful nature of a relative is likely to ease your job. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning to start a family. Phase of good luck starts and you will find things improving around you. You will manage to recover money you had given up as lost. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. A home remedy will come in handy for getting rid of a minor ailment.

Love Focus: You may not find lover too responsive to your ideas.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

