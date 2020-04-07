Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 7, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The 12 zodiac signs have distinct personalities and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster in your own hands. Some students are likely to struggle to remain in the race. This is the right time to invest, as things look bright on the financial front for you. Diet and exercise will prove a potent combination in bringing you back in shape.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enjoy a scintillating time.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those apprehensive about their health can perish the thought as they remain in top physical condition. Burning the midnight oil and taking guidance is inescapable, if you want to fare well on the academic front.

You may be in splurging mode as monetary condition improves. You need to do something about your own shortcomings and turn over a new leaf professionally.

Love Focus: Some positive developments are foreseen for the eligible on the marriage front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Some of you can delve into occult sciences for self-improvement and betterment of life. You will succeed in persuading a family elder to join a religious session online. Those forced to live away may face administrative difficulties, but these will only be initial hiccups.

Past investments promise to bring in money. Exercise and good dietary control will help you enjoy good health. An encouraging time is foreseen for those hunting for a suitable job, as your demand rises.

Love Focus: Love life appears a bed of roses as you spare no efforts in appeasing partner.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Someone close’s decision to move and settle abroad can make you emotional. Adopting healthy alternatives promises to keep you perfectly fit. It is not really necessary to open your heart to one and all.

Good earning will keep your morale high and boost your self-esteem. Launching a project may take time, but your thoroughness will see it through without any glitches.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and charm are likely to attract the opposite numbers in droves, like moths to flame!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A training partner will be a big boon for you to come back in shape. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. A property decision may prove favourable. Working as a team on the academic front is important. You will be able to solve much of your financial problems by taking appropriate measures. Exercise at work as a subordinate may try to pull a fast one on you.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, today is the day to enjoy togetherness with partner.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spouse and other family members may become adamant over an issue. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. Your style of working may need changes for improving academic performance. Financial problems facing some may need to be solved on priority. You seem to be in mood for work, so go forth and immerse yourself in your job! Sheer laziness may prompt you to give up an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined may find a willing mate.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Good self-control in keeping temptations away will find you fit and healthy. Homemakers are likely to have their hands full catering to the needs and of the family members. Extracurricular activities may keep you busy on the academic front. Assisting someone financially now will give good returns in the future. Working women may find it difficult to balance both home and office.

Love Focus: Attempts to resurrect your dull love life may require more efforts.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Leave may be approved to those planning a vacation at this juncture. Don’t hesitate to spend something extra on the academic front, if things are working out in your favour. You will succeed in timely submission of an important assignment, but not without some glitches on the way. A little effort is likely to keep you physically fit. Family tensions will soon get replaced by peace and tranquility at home.

Love Focus: Lover may complain of your indifference, so handle the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A senior at work may appear a bit demanding, but there is no reason to read too much into it. Restrict travel, if any. Those planning to rent out a property may have to wait for some more time. Someone may share good words about you on the social front. Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for sometime, is likely to resolve now. A home remedy will come in handy for getting rid of a minor ailment.

Love Focus: Be aware of what you are getting into on the romantic front, instead of regretting later.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those feeling under the weather for some time may find themselves on the road to recovery. Family front will become a source of great solace. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts. Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. Trying out a new idea at work may need some more fine-tuning to be successful.

Love Focus: You may not succeed in winning over the one you desire, maybe because of your faulty approach.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may hide your romantic interest from your near and dear ones, but not for long. Some of you will get the opportunity of helping those in need. You are likely to get into a mending-spree, before relations sour with someone in your social circle. Not succumbing to impulse buying will save you a lot. Getting the benefit of doubt in a workplace slip-up appears possible, so just play along! Self-control will guarantee good health.

Love Focus: You may hide your romantic interest from your near and dear ones, but not for long.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can be fed up doing the bidding of others on the domestic front. An overseas presentation may get converted to an online meeting but would still consume most of your time. Devoting time and energy on the academic front will not seem too difficult, so expect favourable returns.

You are likely to get a lucky break on the financial front. This seems to be a challenging day and you will tackle more than what is expected of you. Health tips will come in handy for those seeking physical fitness.

Love Focus: A friendship shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

