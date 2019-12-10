Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 10, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for all of us.The sun, moon and the planets determine whether the odds will be in our favour today. Each sign has its own characteristics and personality traits which tell us a lot about a person. Wouldn’t it then be helpful if we started our day by already knowing about what’s going to come our way? Read on.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Maintaining a happy demeanor will help defuse a tense situation at home. Travelling proves fun. Take care not to get duped on the property front. A social issue may motivate you to get involved. Fitness freaks are likely to aim for toning their body. You have the money, but consider well before spending it on something expensive. Your reputation on the work front is set to rise, as you manage people well.

Love Focus: Romance sizzles and takes you places, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): There is a good chance of firming a property deal that you had been after. An image makeover will help achieve your aim of marketing yourself better.

Those ailing will need to take the full course of medication or they may face relapse. You will have the money to splurge and may embark on a shopping spree. Innovative ideas at work are likely to win the day for you. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. Some of you can plan to travel as a group for a vacation.

Love Focus: Love life can suffer due to lack of time.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A journey may help you unwind. A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. Mental tensions troubling you in the past are set to disappear, as you enter a healthy phase of life. Profits increase for those pursuing a business venture. Fitness freaks are likely to aim for toning their body. You may resent somebody checking your spending, but this will help you in the long run. Keep the domestic environment as light as possible today.

Love Focus: A better understanding and growing love can be expected by young couples on the marital front.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): An exciting drive out of town is on the cards for some. Converting an ancestral property into builder floors is possible. It is best to delay starting anything new, as difficulties are foreseen. Those trying out the gym for the first time need to be careful. Raising finances for a project will become possible now. You may get confused regarding what you want to achieve on the professional front and fritter away your chances. A family youngster is about to give some good news.

Love Focus: Someone you love is likely to reciprocate your loving gestures in full measure.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Travelling to a distant location will be fun, especially if it is with lover! You may come a step closer to realizing your dream of owning a piece of property. There is some truth in what someone claims in a property matter, so don’t rubbish it out of hand. Becoming health conscious will benefit you immensely. Financially, stability is assured and cutting corners will help. At work, you can be caught on the wrong foot today, so be careful. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front.

Love Focus: So, plan a night out with lover someplace exotic.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A relation or a friend may need your helping hand. A long drive with family can get you fatigued and irritated. A property dispute may end amicably.

Implement new ideas to remain fit. A bonanza comes your way to brighten up your financial prospects. You will need to learn the ropes fast on the professional front, if you expect to beat the competition.

Love Focus: Full satisfaction is guaranteed on the romantic front, as you strive to make time for each other.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Family commitments can upset your personal plans today. Cater for the weather while planning a journey to avoid problems en route. Putting money in property at this juncture will be a step in the right direction. Those planning to buy property may go ahead. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. You will have enough to allow family members to splurge. A senior is likely to put his or her trust in you regarding an important project or assignment at work.

Love Focus: An old romantic interest will make a comeback and brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22):Your enthusiasm over an issue is likely to rub off on the family and make the day exciting. Be careful on the road. Negotiations may be on to purchase land or a built-up property. A good price is likely to be earned for a piece of property. You will remain meticulous in your exercise regimen to keep fit. Financial front remains stable. Increase in perks and salary is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship may undergo some rough tides if you do not devote enough time into it.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your worst fears are likely to be realized on the professional front. You will manage to rent out your property for a nice sum. Good news awaits some on the social front. This is an excellent day to spend with family. This is an excellent day for undertaking a long journey. Good health is assured. Past arrears may be received and promise to beef up your bank account.

Love Focus: A good time on the romantic front can be expected by planning it well.

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Day looks favorable for those pushing for a property deal. Meeting your near and dear ones in a social gathering is possible today. It is best to delay starting anything new, as difficulties are foreseen. This is a good day to organize a trip with family. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with skin problem. Pending bills and other financial issues can take up your day. Don’t worry; your performance on the professional front will be reviewed in a favorable light. Performance of a family youngster is likely to be praised by seniors.

Love Focus: There is someone who likes you, but is reluctant to approach, so find out who he or she is.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 13.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Academic performance of a family youngster may leave much to be desired. A much anticipated journey can keep you in an excited state. Putting money in property is indicated. Eating right will have a positive effect on your health.

A windfall is foreseen on the financial front and promises to raise quality of life. You can indulge in gossip, rather than focus on work on the professional front today, but you will be able to catch up.

Love Focus: Those in love may take their romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your earning is likely to increase. You will find the going smooth on the work front. Homemakers will take the initiative of making some positive changes on the home front. An out of town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Something new can be bought for the house today. Good physical fitness will make you excel in an outdoor game.

Love Focus: Romance will be most happening today.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

