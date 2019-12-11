Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 11, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:52 IST

Wondering how is your day going to be? Worried if some hurdles would show up your in way today? Worry not, as horoscopes have got our back. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you.The position of the sun, the moon and planets decide our fortune and horoscopes tell us just that. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Scroll below to see what’s in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Previous investments will help keep your bank account in a healthy state. You will need to pursue a task till the very end to ensure it remains without glitches. Something you earnestly desire may be opposed by the family members and get you all upset. An official trip may seem like a chore. Those buying or selling property may sign a profitable deal. Things appear easy on the academic front, as you keep pace with studies. Will power will find you in peak physical fitness soon.

Love Focus: Romantic stars are on the ascendant, so expect your love life to improve considerably.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, may show some improvement. Professional problems are likely to tie you up at work today. Family will be supportive of your endeavors. A business trip is likely to bring new deals, but keep your cards close to your chest. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Job prospects for college freshers look dim at present, but the situation is likely to improve. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: Lover seems more than accommodating today, so don’t miss the opportunity to live out your fantasy!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those on an outing are in for a thrilling time! There is some truth in what someone claims in a property matter, so don’t rubbish it out of hand. Find out if you have the aptitude for whatever you have opted for on the academic front and then move ahead. Ideas implemented on the professional front may literally turn into gold, so expect to add substantially to your wealth! Continue what you are doing to keep fit. You will be able to successfully curb mounting domestic expenses by cutting corners. Getting impatient with your near and dear ones may not serve any purpose, except to spoil the domestic atmosphere, remember that.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely to toll for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling long distance. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. Your current performance can have serious repercussions on your future on the academic front. An exciting outing with family is on the cards for some. Eating right will have a positive effect on your health. You will do well to limit your expenses on the financial front. You will be able to establish your authority on the work front, but some opposition will remain.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover is indicated and will prove loads of fun.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Speed up on the road at your own peril. A property deal will be favorable. Exchanging notes with someone after a long time will prove most enjoyable. Your reputation gets a boost at work through good networking. Something you eat may not agree with your system and may spoil your health. Those thinking big will need to give a thought to saving money too.

Love Focus: Chance to confide in someone close may need to be grasped in secret, as there are too many prying eyes trained on you.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with friends. Some of you may be in the process of paying the last installments of a property you have booked. Helping out someone on the social front may win you many brownie points.

You may opt for a healthy lifestyle by making changes in your routine. Money will not be a problem, as it simply flows in! You are likely to excel in whatever you are involved in on the professional front. You can be at the helm of affairs in a family function.

Love Focus: Don’t become too candid with lover in a new relationship.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Something trivial may spark a fight with spouse or a family member, so remain calm and composed. You are not likely to forego a golden opportunity for setting out on a vacation. An unfavorable judgment in a property case may come as a shock. Meeting an old friend is on the cards for some.

A recognition or honor awaits you on the professional front for something that you have achieved. Your self-discipline will find you in good health. There is not much point in getting panicky regarding an impending crunch on the financial front, as whatever will be, will be.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to come closer by planning exclusive time together.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will manage to find time today to spend with family. Sheer thrill of new sensations can extend your vacation. Good returns are foreseen from rented property. You may undergo some anxious moments in the presence of superiors over an issue. On the professional front, you will be able to keep things in order and get a pat on the back too. Those unwell for the past few days can expect their condition to improve. Your attempts to cash on to a financial opportunity may not succeed.

Love Focus: Pressure on the eligible may mount, but they will need to take their call.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A job switch promises to bring a bigger salary package for some. You can feel a bit disappointed in whatever you have volunteered for at work. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. Volunteering for a sightseeing trip will enable you in enjoying the beauty of nature. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. An exciting situation may develop on the home front and give immense pleasure. Those in great shape can expect appreciation from unexpected quarters.

Love Focus: Distinct improvement in love life is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone is likely to make you his or her friend, guide and philosopher on the professional front. A business trip will prove most fruitful. Taking legal recourse to claim your right to an ancestral property may be the only course. Someone may offer you a treat someplace exclusive. A balanced approach may need to be taken to resolve a family issue. Health will not pose any problems. Lending money to someone is fraught with risk, so try to wriggle out of the situation diplomatically.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to convince spouse regarding a domestic issue, but persistence will pay.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A trip may not be much fun. Solid returns from property will strengthen you financially. You will be able to help someone in need of a conveyance by offering your own vehicle. Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. Making money on the side is possible and it promises to keep the financial front stable. On the professional front, you will have time on your hands to complete what all is pending for long. Your reputation on the social front is likely to get enhanced.

Love Focus: You can expect a romantic encounter that may set you on an extremely fulfilling romantic journey.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travel can take much of your time. Favorable time is foreseen for those trying to acquire property. House hunting can fetch positive results, but with a lot of footwork. For the health conscious, a new routine is likely to benefit immensely. Your luck is likely to shine on the financial front. Those looking for a quick buck will follow every lead they can lay their hands on. A family elder can act as an inspiration for some

Love Focus: A workplace colleague may rouse romantic feelings in your heart, so expect an exciting existence at work!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter