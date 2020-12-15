Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 15, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Cupid may strike its arrow across those looking for it lately. A stranger you meet while travelling may become a good friend. Your multitasking skills may be much in demand as you make it possible to juggle different jobs at work with ease. Someone close going abroad or out of town can make you emotional.

Love Focus: Those romantically involved will get a chance to express their love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Students should get the right coaching to regain lost ground on the academic front. Your assertiveness may become your greatest strength in bringing someone on the correct path. A short trip with friends will be fun. Your good performance at work will be noticed by those who matter. Those debuting on television or films may find instant fame. Singles may make efforts to win a romantic dinner date with the one they secretly love.

Love Focus: Those thinking of settling down in life will manage to find a suitable life partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family youngster may look up to you for your guidance. You are likely to take the initiative in getting something constructed or renovated. Workplace may keep you busy today and your tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with partner. A senior will appreciate your skills in an event or a conference. Those planning to set up a side business are likely to bring their ideas in execution now.

Love Focus: Looks can deceive, so take care while entering a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A good companion promises to make a long journey interesting. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. A leisure trip with friends proves enjoyable. You may be called by someone in authority at a short notice today. Professional front may require some fine tuning; get in action. There may be clash of purpose between your desire to buy quality stuff and your wish for saving money, so take the middle path.

Love Focus: Efforts on the romantic front get fully reciprocated by the person of your dreams.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Spouse may ask for your time and attention today for an important discussion. You may resolve to come back in shape by taking up some physical activity. You are likely to play it safe in matters of personal relationships by not ruffling anyone’s feathers. Money will not seem a problem for those trying to purchase a major household item. Getting work out of a new team may seem tough, but you will manage it.

Love Focus: A special treat awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An opportunity on the financial front, if seized immediately, can earn good returns. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. Passions may get reignited to make the romantic front exciting! You succeed in pacifying a distraught family member by your soft approach and soothing words. This is the day when you can struggle a bit on the professional front. Remain up to date with the course, as a surprise test can be unleashed anytime.

Love Focus: A special treat awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): An invitation to a party or function can be expected and will enable you to meet someone important. Some of you can plan to travel as a group for a vacation. You may need a good resource to fund your current venture. Good news awaits some on the academic front. You will be able to achieve stability on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those feeling stagnated in their relationship will manage to take steps to resurrect their love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Wealth comes to some by way of inheritance. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep it under check and enjoy life. Attending a social event or marriage is possible. This is a good day to broach anything personal to higher ups at work. Your profession is likely to go great guns, as you add celebrities to your client list! Good preparation is likely to keep you ahead of others in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your wait is over, as the one you love is finally coming over.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Remain a little tight-fisted on the financial front to conserve money. Key to your good health is in remaining regular in your workouts. Someone may try to show you down on the professional front. If you can trust someone with a job, then don’t dilly-dally and get over with it. Doors to new opportunities will open by meeting people. Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will get an opportunity to enjoy those romantic moments with partner.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to be solemnised soon. An exciting vacation can be expected by some. A property deal may get finalised. Someone is testing your patience, so remain cool. Your performance at work will remain consistent. Total satisfaction is guaranteed in something that you are pursuing on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with the one you like is indicated today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you can be tasked to receive someone at the airport or railway station today. Monetary benefits are likely to come in a partnership venture undertaken by you. You need to win the confidence of your superiors to improve your promotional prospects. You may receive a payment you had given up for lost. Delegating work will lessen your workload at office, but do supervise the work. Today, you may have to contend with some unwanted guests preying on your private time.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to pour your heart out to lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Getting into a favourable situation on the academic front is possible. Your helpful attitude will make you popular on the social front. You can become a source of inspiration for your child or a family youngster. You will be able to impress all and sundry on the professional front. Performing well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion. Your cost cutting measures are likely to benefit you a lot. Maintaining a balanced diet may begin to show on your body earlier than expected.

Love Focus: Prospects of going out someplace with your date look bright.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

