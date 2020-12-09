Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 9, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 02:22 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Undertaking journey to a tourist destination cannot be ruled out for some. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth increase manifold. You are likely to become health conscious and junk the junk food. Something you are organising promises to be a thumping success. There is much you will achieve on the work front and the good news is that it will get noticed by those who matter. Buying a major household item is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Lover may desire a change of scene, so plan the best possible outing.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family will be supportive and do much to keep you in a buoyant mood. You can plan a trip to someplace exotic. A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour. Impressing people on the social front is foretold, especially for the eligible. Getting a job done to the satisfaction of a senior is likely to give you a great sense of achievement. An investment is likely to boost your bank balance. You may have to keep an eye out for the right indication to resume something at work.

Love Focus: Listen to the heart before going ahead in the love matters.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Returns from your property will be enough to finance something that you desire. You are likely to keep yourself entertained by remaining socially active. Enhancing fitness level may become the sole aim of those in the sports arena. A loan is likely to be obtained at the most favourable rates. Luck prevails on the work front. Spirited performance of a family member will make you proud. Those planning a journey by road will do well to start early.

Love Focus: Your laid back attitude is likely to annoy the lover or spouse. Watch out!

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A leisure trip is on the cards and will prove most exciting. Acquiring new office premises or a house is on the cards for some. You will manage to remain energetic by remaining regular in your exercise regime. Someone’s support will help in keeping your confidence high. Those with the desire to make a lot of money can expect a field day today! Good networking will help you in homing on to potential clients on the business front. Home is likely to become a fun place as friends pour in.

Love Focus: Some one is likely to click well with you on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Make the best use of your energy to enjoy a sound health. Travelling internationally means too many expenses; make sure you have saved enough for other basic requirements. In case, you are planning to sell or buy a house, go through the valuation process carefully. This is a good time to set priorities to get more focussed on the academic front. You will manage to re-establish yourself on the academic front by overcoming stiff competition. Regular workouts will help keep you trim and energetic.

Love Focus: A “yes” to everything is likely to draw you closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those working with multinational companies are likely to give an excellent account in their field of expertise. Those in debt may face a tight situation on the monetary front, but not for long. Your creative ideas at professional front help you reap great benefits. Friends are likely to take you by surprise today and make you participate in something you are reluctant to. You are likely to remain a cut above the rest in the academic or professional field.

Love Focus: A growing interest in someone is likely to make you take a plunge in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Your positivity makes you popular. Something included in your diet may prove beneficial to your overall health. You succeed in drawing the attention of the one you like. Something pending for long is likely to be picked up today. Don’t take more time than is necessary to complete a job. Homemakers may get inclined for a total makeover of the interiors. Winning a small amount in a bet or a contest cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: The chemistry of your relationship may have to be reworked upon.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family will be supportive of your ideas and extend all the necessary help. Winning the affections of the one you secretly love is likely. Taking someone you get along well with on a journey will prove enjoyable. Strict watch may need to be kept on both health and finance. You may decide to look someone up today and join in their kind of revelries. An excellent option may be on the horizon for those wanting to switch jobs.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm is likely to impress someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Professionally, you are likely to have an immensely satisfying time. Much fun awaits you on the family front and enjoying your time with friends and family is a also foreseen. Some rescheduling may be required at work due to a new development. You can go all out to impress someone to improve your career prospects. You will find things developing in a very positive way on the social front.

Love Focus: Much joy is indicated as you promise to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. You will have to be at your persuasive best to recover a loaned amount. Overseas journey may materialize for some. Much travel is indicated for those on the marketing side. Those seeking job will need to enhance their market value to succeed. It will be important to understand a task correctly initially than to revert back time and again. Students pursuing medicine or engineering can find the going a bit rough.

Love Focus: Avoid digging in things too much on the love front that only lead to confusion and misunderstanding.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may take the initiative of hosting a family gathering at your house. Light workout and walks will fine tone your body. A leisure trip is in the offing. Students should avoid being overconfident. Property transactions should be better postponed to a later date. You may have to coordinate the plans for the day with someone. A business trip is likely to prove most fruitful for some. Those in medical and engineering fields will find recognition in whatever they are currently pursuing.

Love Focus: Love life cruises as planned giving you oodles of happiness and contentment.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Encouragement to perform better will be forthcoming on the professional front. Don’t take up anything that you are not passionate about. Rethink on the utility of something you want to spend on. Changes that you have initiated at work will be appreciated. Family will be supportive of your academic endeavours. Your helpful attitude will be much appreciated by others in a journey. Some of you may be busy redoing your house.

Love Focus: A long term friendship can be seen converting to a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

