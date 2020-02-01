Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 1, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 09:52 IST

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family elder, who has remained daggers drawn with you, may turn a new leaf. Those spiritually inclined may get encouraged to set out on a pilgrimage. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property where you need to be patient. Monetary situation may change for the better, but only if you manage to curb wasteful expenditure. A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Changes made by you at workplace may not be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: A perfect understanding with partner is required to make the relationship tick.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A quiet day with family is indicated today. An out of town drive and a short vacation is likely to rejuvenate you. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some. Your unwavering focus will see an assignment to completion on the academic front. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Certain measures taken pertaining to health will prove beneficial. A tricky situation at work may need to be handled competently.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. Travelling to another city is possible and will prove lots of fun. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. A confidential matter must not be discussed outside under any pretext. Wealth comes to you from various sources and will keep your coffers brimming. Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. You are likely to bite more than you can chew and spend some extra hours at work.

Love Focus: If you want to brighten the romantic front, then say it with flowers or a thoughtful gift!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Putting money in property now is likely to prove a gold-mine at a later date. A good morale booster will work wonders for those appearing for a tough competition on the academic front. Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. Excellent professional guidance will be required for those choosing career options. Good savings will help you in footing unforeseen expenditures. Tensions on the domestic front need to be handled with care. Accompanying someone on a shopping trip is indicated.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An impending vacation is likely to keep you in a state of excitement. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. A social responsibility may have to be discharged by some. Path that you have chosen on the professional front is likely to take you to greater heights. Condition of someone ailing is set to improve. Hard thinking on the financial viability of a project is needed. Domestic peace and harmony may get vitiated by an argument or dispute.

Love Focus: Romance proves to be a great stress-buster!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Setting out on a vacation with family is foreseen and will be loads of fun. Property issues are likely to be resolved amicably. Personal problems can make some turn to spirituality. Helping out someone on the professional front will be in your interest. Money from a deal may not be paid in full and make you run around for it. Take care of your health. Giving time to spouse today may become important, so don’t ignore.

Love Focus: Those married may need to rejuvenate their love life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Libra (August 24-September 23): You will get the opportunity to go on a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift. Pursuing an outdoor sport promises to keep you in a fine fettle. You will be able to give a good account of yourself at work, especially in the task entrusted to you. Investing money on sheer guesswork can make you lose, so don’t indulge in it. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state.

Love Focus: Saying it with flowers will strengthen the bonds of love and reinforce feelings for each other.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Driving off to some exotic destination cannot be ruled out. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour. Keeping a low profile on the academic front will be important today. Money comes to you from an unexpected source and will let you enjoy a shopping spree! You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. Family happiness should be maintained. A task allotted to you at work may not get completed due to circumstances beyond your control.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are set to strike it rich on the romantic front today.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A close relation may come up with a marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family. You will need to remain vigilant on the road. If buying property is on your mind, you are likely to find something that suits your pocket. Expect a thrilling time on the social front. Your focus and will to give in your best is likely to be noticed by superiors on the professional front. Don’t bite more than you can chew in your craving for earning more. Health may not allow you to enjoy an outing or a family gathering.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6. 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you may opt out of an exciting trip just because your best friends are not coming along. Getting possession of a house or flat is possible. This is your lucky day, as something desired may be fulfilled immediately! Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. A task assigned to you may seem like an albatross around your neck. Tempers can flare up on the home front over some issue

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Plans to travel to someplace exotic will get to see the light of the day. However, do a thorough survey before buying to get the best price. There is a possibility of an inheritance coming your way. Regular walks and jogging may be taken up by some. Some of you will need a helping hand at work, so don’t hesitate to ask. You can be tensed regarding a family issue involving an elderly. Investing is shares may not bring the kind of returns you expect.

Love Focus: An outing on the sly with lover can make your day.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Harmony prevails on the family front and may motivate you to plan an outing with your near and dear ones. You may plan a trip out of town for something urgent in the coming days. Renovation or repair work of the house will be completed successfully. Addressing an issue hanging fire for long now will save you from problems later. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. Bitterness over an issue may compel you to raise the level on the professional front. Disturb your bank balance by drawing money only if you have to.

Love Focus: You take the right steps in getting close to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

