Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 13, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 10:22 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): There is a good chance of planning an outing today with someone close. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable. Becoming conscious of good health will keep you fit. Consider carefully before presenting an expensive gift to someone as the expected returns may not materialise. This is a happening day, when some of you can expect to meet your future employers. A family commitment will have to be discharged and there is no escaping!

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky number: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. Students may not find the day to their liking. You may venture into unknown territory on the professional front and earn fame. You will need to de-stress your mind to avoid committing mistakes. You will need to plan investments well, if you expect to live off the interest.

Love Focus: Difficulties are seen for the eligible in finding a life partner.

Lucky number:Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) : You are likely to score on the academic front with your innovative ideas. You are likely to make your presence felt in a meeting or seminar. A home remedy provides a miracle cure for an ailment that has been troubling you for a long time. Ups and downs in fortune are likely for those playing the stocks. A family elder may feel unwell, but it will be nothing to get alarmed about.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of your time together.

Lucky number: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your initiative in bringing a welcome change on the domestic front is likely to be received well by other family members. Positive feedback of a holiday destination may tempt you to go for a short vacation. Following the advice of someone clued up financially will help in solving your monetary worries. Those leading sedentary lifestyles will find the will power to go in for regular workouts. Some turbulence can be experienced at work as things don’t turn out as expected.

Love Focus: Those craving for partner’s affection are certain to receive an appropriate response today!

Lucky number: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23) : Travelling as a group somewhere exciting is on the cards, but may prove fatiguing. Financial front appears to be bright today. Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Your prime focus at work should be to come in the eye of those who matter. Tension may prevail on the home front as a minor issue involving you is blown out of proportion by others.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with a member of the opposite gender shows all signs of blossoming into love.

Lucky number: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A new mode of conveyance is set to ease your commuting problems. You are likely to perform commendably well in a competitive situation and win laurels on the academic front. Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. Those wanting to shed weight can try a change in diet. New ventures can be thought of by some, but implementing them can pose difficulties. The neglect you had been feeling will soon disappear as peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front.

Love Focus: The one you love will not only return your affection, but also make all efforts to come closer.

Lucky number: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation. Efforts will be needed to make domestic environment peaceful. A money making scheme can get you all excited and may prove profitable too. A changed routine will be good for overall health. Think twice before giving your opinion at work. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some.

Love Focus: A minor tiff with lover or spouse is indicated, but you are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky number: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family youngster may need to be handled with tact. Be adequately prepared before setting out on a journey. You will find yourself fit enough to pursue some serious sports. Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive. You will have to adopt a healthier routine to remain extra energetic. A profitable time is foreseen for those in tourism and hospitality sectors.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover can nag you into doing something that you don’t want to.

Lucky number: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Making the family members to cater to your whims and fancies may be resented. Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work. Your professionalism can become the talk of the town as you go from strength to strength. You can think in terms of buying a vehicle or a major item soon. Food lovers can get invited to a special do and can expect a lavish spread.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky number: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some domestic issues can cause turbulence at home and play on your mind the whole day. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training. Don’t overspend in buying something new for the house. Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. You can become a part of a project at work, so brace yourself for hard work! Your purposeful approach to all current issues troubling you will find you victorious.

Love Focus: Lover has great expectations from you. So don’t let him or her down.

Lucky number: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance. Plan your day well and cater for interruptions and you won’t lag behind. Being a choosy eater has its benefits, as it keeps you in shape. An unforeseen expenditure is likely to be incurred by some. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. You will have to do a balancing act on the home front so as not to hurt someone’s feelings.

Love Focus: Those going through a lean patch on the romantic front must open their lines of communication wide.

Lucky number: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Family will appear most responsive to your needs. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Those studying abroad will find the going smooth. For some, the day may be spent in preparation for a wedding or a party. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable. A change of scenery will be good for health. You will need to take up all the pending work before it becomes unmanageable.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky number: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

