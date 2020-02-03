Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 3, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to take some time off from your hectic schedule and may even plan vacations abroad. A property deal will need to be considered in detail, as chances of getting hoodwinked look bright. On the academic front, this is the time to start working towards realising your dreams. You manage to regain financial stability despite overstepping the budget. Alternative medicines may need to be sort after in curing an ailment. You will find things going smoothly on the professional front. Give space to spouse or a family member who seem uncharacteristically quiet.

Love Focus: A romantic situation in office cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): You are likely to undertake a journey with lover. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. Self-confidence and communication skills will be your greatest assets on the academic front. Your financial condition is set to improve. Keeping good health for those adhering to morning workouts is a foregone conclusion. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. A family member may become adamant over an issue and require tactful handling.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to become more exciting now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): An official trip is likely to bring in a good deal. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Favourable developments can be expected on the academic front. You will need to calculate your taxes wisely to save. A break in routine may affect your physical fitness, so try and remain regular. Something new started on the professional front will get the recognition that you expect. Full support of family will find you realising your dream on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked must find an opportune time to make it public.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): This is a good time for those planning a visit to relatives or friends. Securing a loan will help you in realising the dream of owning a property. On the academic front you will need to be thorough in an assignment entrusted to you. Initiative taken on the fitness front is likely to bring good returns. Your initiative on the work front will get something important underway. A salary issue may take its own time to get resolved. Someone you know may become interested in an eligible child or sibling in your family for a matrimonial alliance.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to spend some time with a family elder, just to make him or her feel wanted. A journey may prove more expensive than anticipated. You are likely to excel on the academic front. You are likely to receive money from an unexpected source. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regime is indicated for some and will help bring them back in shape. Good profits and soaring reputation are likely to encourage professionals to give their best. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Better understanding prevails amongst the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A vacation promises a wonderful time. Lease for a property occupied by you is likely to be extended. A changed environment and a new friends’ circle on the academic front is possible and may require getting used to. Financial stability is likely to be achieved by some. Sticking to routine will find you fit and energetic on the health front. Professional scene looks immensely favourable, especially regarding career. Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front may become important.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will keep fit and energetic, as you enjoy perfect health. On the domestic front, you may have a trying time to make marital boat sail smoothly. Avoid taking a short-cut while travelling, as difficulties are foreseen. Your eagerness to perform well on the academic front is certain to get richly rewarded. Efforts on the professional front promise to bring in the desired results. There is a need to exercise caution on the financial front, especially while investing.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp, sharing your thoughts and ideas, may attract you romantically!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An important decision on the career front may be taken by some. Facelift and painting of house may need to be shelved because of cash crunch. Urge to travel can get the better of you, so plan out a vacation. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Some of you can become a part of a project on the academic front for good exposure. A payment you have been waiting for may get released soon. An exercise routine promises to keep you in good health, provided you remain regular in it.

Love Focus: Someone may be desperate to catch your eye on the romantic front, so take your call.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Peace and harmony prevails on the domestic front. An excursion with school or college is foreseen for some. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some. Joining a study circle is possible for those wanting to excel in academics. Cash crunch that some of you are facing now will disappear as money comes to you. Someone’s advice on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health. Professionals may need to boost their business.

Love Focus: Spending an evening out with lover is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Slate grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Happiness of a family youngster is likely to fill you with contentment. You will need to fine tune your travelling time with others to reach a venue together. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. Your intelligence will shine through in a team effort on the academic front. Some of you are likely to start something of your own to earn extra bucks. Health initiative gets positive results. A co-worker will prove a great help in wrapping up some long pending work on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover may discuss plans regarding your future together.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Spouse and other family members may make plans to get a breath of fresh air. Travelling together will help instil a sense of togetherness. Good news on the property front can be expected. Those undergoing training or attending courses are likely to perform well. You need to be more responsible regarding financial matters, if you want good returns. Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit and energetic. Promotion may not come your way, if you don’t go for it hammer and tongs by networking.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out for some on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! A senior may take you along for a meeting out of town, so remain prepared to proceed at short notice. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. An opportunity to study abroad can be missed by some, if not seized in time. Those in professional fields are likely to find the day a bit more engaging than usual. Good foresight will allow you to save for important things. Excellent health is foreseen.

Love Focus: Someone of opposite gender is likely to make your day on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

