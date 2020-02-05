Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 5, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 06:35 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Choose your mode of travel carefully for comfort sake. This is a favourable time to go in for a house or property. A happy situation can be expected on the academic front. A new deal is likely to be signed, which will make you financially stronger. Earning from betting or speculation is indicated. Good will power in sticking to the exercise regime will help you in coming back in shape. Smooth sailing on the family front is indicated

Love Focus: A good marriage proposal can come to the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. Good financial management is likely to keep your financial front secure. This is the right time to start doing something physical. Giving a helping hand on the domestic front will be highly appreciated. You will save on time by choosing the right mode of transport. You can start the process of doing up the premises owned by you. You are likely to fare well in your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Strengthening your loving bonds with the one you love is likely.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): You are likely to strengthen your position at work through your own efforts. A fun time is in store for those planning an outing today. Tasks lined up for you will need your complete focus. This is the day for relaxing, but be ready for interruptions. Love and affection bestowed by family keeps you feeling nice within. Creative people can start something on the side and reap monetary rewards. A healthy diet will prove most beneficial for cleansing your system.

Love Focus: A good time is foreseen with spouse or lover.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Choosing the right mode of travel is likely to make the journey comfortable. You are likely to take a step closer to acquiring property by managing to raise a home loan. Things begin to appear rosy on the academic front for some. Newlyweds are likely to experience a blissful existence. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. Your work on the professional front will speak for itself.

Love Focus: A special time is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Children are likely to win you over by their charm and creativity. You may undertake a long journey. Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain. Things move satisfactorily on the academic front. Meeting an important person today will help further your professional aims. A changed diet plan suits you well and will keep you in the best of health and spirits. You will need to exercise caution on the financial front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for those seeking it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): There is a good chance of making plans for a vacation. Possibility of acquiring property cannot be ruled out. Your academic aspirations are soon likely to be met. Your performance at work is likely to be lauded and rewarded. Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. Financially, you are likely to do well. A family youngster will be a source of love and happiness.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruits.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You are likely to enjoy your heart out by persuading your near and dear ones for an outing. You may decide to renovate your ancestral house. Outstanding performance can be expected by some on the academic front. This is the time to assert your authority at work to get things moving. You are likely to cultivate a new source of income. An alternative to your staple diet will prove immensely beneficial to some. Patience is advised where children are concerned.

Love Focus: A good time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A vacation is likely to materialise and promises oodles of fun. Taking possession of property is indicated You are likely to derive immense satisfaction from something achieved on the academic front. Financially, you will remain on a strong wicket. Light exercise will do you good. Some additional perks at work are likely to be granted. Your positive attitude brings positivity at home.

Love Focus: This is a good day for romance and togetherness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You enjoy marital bliss, as family life turns immensely fulfilling. Some delays are foreseen in an otherwise comfortable journey. An excellent day for matters related to property. Things move in a favourable direction on the academic front. Adding to your existing earnings will help strengthen the financial front. Good routine will help you keep good health. Keep in touch with someone important, if you want your work to get completed.

Love Focus: A passionate evening helps bring you closer to partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A property may come into your name. Achieving success in a competitive situation on the academic front is foretold. Financially, things move in a positive direction. You may take the initiative to enhance your physical fitness. You are likely to get a pat on the back today in the office or workplace. Some joyous moments are foreseen in a family gathering. Enjoying a vacation is on the cards

Love Focus: Spending time with your loved one will require some planning.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may have to spend some time with an elder today. Taking premises on rent is indicated for some. An achievement on the academic front promises better opportunities. You are likely to enjoy a long drive with friends. Health needs care, so turn your focus on yourself! Good earning will encourage you to indulge in luxury. Fortune shines on those playing the stocks or involved in betting.

Love Focus: Keep romantic thoughts at bay today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travel is indicated. It is not a good day to buy a house or property. You may become indispensable for someone's success on the academic front. An overseas deal promises to bring in good profits for traders and industrialists. Keep a check on your diet and shun junk food. Pressing domestic issues may take your time.

Love Focus: Keeping spouse in a happy mood will be especially important today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

