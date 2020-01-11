Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 11, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 06:09 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Recognition and respect of your professional understanding is on the cards. Previous injuries seem to heal, and it’s going to be an active day for you. Finances demand an elaborate rationality at your end. An unannounced arrival of guests can hamper your plans with the family. A not so happening day for travellers. Property decisions need more patience at your end. Some of you may be invited for an important function.

Love focus: An amazing date seems to be on the cards.

Lucky number: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Having paid more attention to your fitness, your body seems to be rehydrating. Those who have gone overboard in splurging will find this little indulgence worth it. Keeping a check over competitors at workplace is necessary. Family may require your approval in purchasing an important item for home. You may be expected to leave somebody at his or her residence in your vehicle today. Some inherited property may render you unexpected gains.

Love focus: The glow in your heart of spending time with someone special will keep you excited.

Lucky colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Someone will be at hand to take up your workload but may expect the same some other time. Issues relating to finance need to be paid more heed. Unexpected rewards may await you on the academic front today. It’s high time you start focusing on your health front. A friend may compel you for an impromptu trip, but your work commitments may not allow you to do so. Past investment seems to render abnormal benefits.

Love front: You may plan an outing with lover but find it difficult to get out during office hours.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): This appears to be a great day owing to your high wealth accumulation skills. Stars advise you to maintain a low profile at work today. Happiness all around at home seems to help you stay positive. Enjoying an out of town journey is on the cards for some. You may feel tired and may want to take a break from the exercising routine. Real estate is likely to hold you interest as you have the financial strength now.

Love focus: Love front appears to be bright and things seem to happen in your favour.

Lucky colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Life takes a turn for the better on the health front as you meet someone who mentors you well. Savings seems to be one of the best things you do lately! Things may progress at a little slow rate at the workplace but you will soon regain control of the situation. Bringing bad vibes from work to home isn’t a good idea. Travel plans seems to reunite you with old friends. Delaying property purchase for long is highly unadvisable.

Love focus: A romantic evening seems to rejuvenate things between you two.

Lucky number: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A happy day at gym keeps you ecstatic throughout. Staying extra calculative towards financial matters is advisable. Seniors seem to praise your extraordinary efforts at workplace. Worries bothering you for the last few days will disappear and will be replaced by happy thoughts. Old memories seem to cheer your bond with friends. An amazing day for solo travellers as you explores new places. Investment in a new property seems to be one good consideration.

Love focus: Avoiding things for long seems to develop misunderstandings. Sorting things out seems to prove beneficial.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): With health on the right track, you seem to be ruling in other arenas too! You seem to be at the highest zenith owing to your financial wellbeing! Better efforts and understanding seems to improve things at workplace. Good vibes all around at home. Homemakers will have the resources to make the desired changes. A foreign business trip may crop up at the last-minute disturbing your schedule. You will have enough to go in for an expensive purchase.

Love focus: A good day with beau seems to make things vibrant for you.

Lucky colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A strict exercise schedule is required at your end to have a good coordination between mind, body and soul. Financial front will see you at cloud 9 today! Someone in the family will be concerned for your welfare. Those in government jobs are likely to get transfers in the desired location. A quick and sudden travel plan seems to be therapeutic. Take some time out to organize the property and related documents.

Love focus: Everything will be worth it. Keep putting in more efforts!

Lucky colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will be able to tackle an unexpected requirement of money on the financial front. Reassessing yourself professionally seems mandatory for the time being. Mood swings that had been troubling you will disappear as you enjoy good health. Family front seems zealous and happy. Some problems are indicated in a journey, so postpone it, if possible. Property purchase done today will prove beneficial in long term.

Love focus: Wedding bells toll for the eligible.

Lucky colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will find yourself favourably placed on both personal and professional fronts. An important task is likely to go well, as you remain at your impressive best! A regular assessment on financial front is mandatory. It is best to nip a minor ailment in the bud by taking preventive measures. An inheritance expected by you may not materialise immediately, so hold your horses! You get a chance to visit your favourite place.

Love focus: Rekindling your love life is much needed, if you want to strengthen mutual bonds with partner.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You have been putting a lot of efforts lately, which seems to bear results soon. Financial matters need you to pay more time and attention both. Having planned travel ideas for so long, it’s time to roll in with them! Avoiding share purchase is advisable. Newlyweds can experience blissful togetherness today. A challenging situation on the home front must be dealt with care and patience. At work, you will need to show your colleagues a better and efficient way of handling a task to increase productivity.

Love focus: Beautiful moments may catch you frozen and numb. Embrace love!

Lucky colour: cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment. You seem to exhibit immense understanding at family front. Property disputes seem to resolve today! You will need to invest your time in sorting out problems on the financial front. Progress of work is likely to be slow on the professional front, but you will be able to give a good account of yourself with whatever efforts you put in.

Love focus: Friendship is the first step towards a successful relationship. Keep that bond alive!

Lucky colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter