Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 21, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs.

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 06:19 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Adopting a wait and watch policy on the finance front may let some lucrative opportunities slip, so take your call in a timely fashion. Praise comes to you on the professional front from those who matter. Socially, you will find the day most enjoyable, as people you like may throng your place. Enjoying life by indulging in a bit of luxury is foreseen.

Love Focus: A most pleasing situation is likely to develop on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property secret that you have successfully kept from others may get leaked and put you on the defensive. Don’t try to shift your load on someone else on the domestic front, as it may be resented. Smart work on the academic front is likely to make you popular. You can bag compliments for the visible weight loss effects. This is a good day as far as your professional dreams are concerned. A pat on the back in the recently completed project is likely to boost your morale.

Love Focus: In a relationship matter, it is better to keep your emotions on a tight leash.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Plans to travel should be put across with tact, as you can upset someone close. You are likely to enjoy good financial stature today allowing you to purchase things you have been longing for. Trying out new ideas at work will be much appreciated by higher ups and it may even hit the bullseye. Steps taken to improve your personal life will move in the right direction.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share a good news with you.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): It is in your interest to realise your capabilities on the academic front at the earliest. Those playing the stocks stand to gain substantially. Health supplements may not suit your system. Stars look favourable for acquiring a much-desired gadget and becoming techno-savvy. At work, you may need to rely on your loyal subordinates to pull something off.

Love Focus: It will be wise to talk out the differences if any, rather than letting them grow between you two.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 5, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A mode of commuting may need to be changed at the last minute. Investment in a commercial property will be better than a residential one. Your participation in an event is likely to be lauded by all. Money will be no problem as earning stabilises. Your views regarding an issue at work will be much appreciated. Sending the wrong signals to someone who can be of help may not do you any good on the family front.

Love Focus: A fresh beginning on the romantic front is indicated for some and will help regain lost ground!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to reap rich rewards on the fitness front by employing new fitness techniques. Avoid indulging in any gossip on the work front. You are likely to get in touch with an old friend while exploring a new destination. Your advice may come in handy on the academic front. Maintain a good grip on your current financial situation. Those looking for a ready to move in property are likely to find one.

Love Focus: Love life appears to be excellent today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Financial prospects brighten, but you will need to remain judicious in your spending. Meeting new people will be more like a meeting of the minds and you will enjoy it thoroughly. Initiate something you had wanted to on the domestic front. Don’t do or say anything to antagonise people; silence seems golden today! Someone is likely to help you make the right decisions on the academic front.

Love Focus: Shopping with the lover appears to be the highlight of your day.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): On the academic front, it is best not to fall prey to distractions. Some of you may want to explore a new eating joint along with a long drive. Mood swings may become your bane, if you don’t take steps to focus only on the positives on the work front. Financially you will feel a bit comfortable now, than before. Achieving something concrete on the business front is indicated

Love Focus: Give a relationship a second chance by not being unreasonable and unyielding.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property is likely to come in your name. Students need to work on their focus and avoid making silly mistakes. Financially, the day augurs well for you. It may be difficult to bring a senior to your line of thinking, but you must try! Avoid long journeys if possible. You can only benefit on the health front if you are disciplined. Someone’s achievement on the family front is likely to infuse excitement.

Love Focus: Lover awaits some positive signals from you, so don’t keep him or her waiting for long!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you are likely to hear of an appraisal or promotion on the work front. Renovation in the property should be better postponed to a later date. Keep your options open on the financial front. Today, you may get invited to a celebrity do and meet influential people. It is OK if you don’t agree with someone’s opinion on the domestic front but do not offend them.

Love Focus: Receiving an expensive item as a gift from an admirer cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A treatment you are undergoing will be successful. A tried and tested place would be better for a stay while travelling than exploring any new one today. A new opportunity may materialise on the horizon and get you all excited. There is no point in undertaking something that can be easily delegated, so save on time. Keep a tab on someone you have loaned money to, if you wish to recover it back timely.

Love Focus: Start mending fences with someone you have strained your relations with on the lover’s side.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Getting the best out of someone may not be as easy as it seems on the professional front. Health worries regarding a family elder will be laid to rest, as he or she shows quick recovery. You can expect an excellent time on the social front. A little convincing is all that is needed to motivate family regarding a property purchase.

Love Focus: A charming member from the opposite camp can make your heart go aflutter!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 23, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

