Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 26, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Libra and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 06:24 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Some of you may make plans for travel. A property you have been eyeing for long is likely to come within your grasp. Go into the details of whatever you do on the academic front to keep mistakes out. Your financial position is set to grow stronger. It may seem difficult to please a senior today, but you will get around him or her. Joining a group of health conscious people cannot be ruled out and will help you keep fit. Softening your stance on some domestic issue may not be the right course of action, but do take your call.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Academic pursuits may prove enjoyable for some. Hiked fee or rate may compel you to take some hard decisions on the financial front. You will get the chance to do the things your way on the work front without interference from the seniors today. You are likely to shun unhealthy eating to enjoy good health.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those appearing for a competition will get a chance to better their performance on the academic front. Don’t give lift to anyone in your vehicle today. Money expected from someone will be received. You remain focussed on whatever you have set out to accomplish today on the professional front. You may opt to take the healthy path by making your irregular meal hours, regular! You can resent the presence of a family elder.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will be more than fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will succeed in persuading a family elder to undertake a pilgrimage. Wanderlust can compel some to pack their bags and go on a vacation! Clarity of mind will be of utmost importance on the academic front, as it can affect your performance. Remain judicious in your spending, if you want to save for the future. Client may want a more thorough job on the professional front, then what is presented. You may eat something that does not agree with your system and suffer.

Love Focus: Don’t plan any hasty outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Much travelling is in store and promises to be enjoyable. You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front. House hunting can fetch positive results, but with a lot of footwork. Charity work may give some immense inner satisfaction. You will need to be upfront with someone who is blatantly trying to overshadow you on the professional front. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. An errant family member will need to be dealt with diplomatically.

Love Focus: There is every possibility of getting romantically involved with a colleague or friend.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Chance of setting up a new house may soon come. You may get smitten by someone working or studying with you. Money will not pose much problem, as you have enough. Good financial management will enable you to live comfortably and save too. A health initiative promises to keep you fit and on the go.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You can find a grouchy family elder in a lighter mood today. A journey is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Investing in property market cannot be ruled out for some. You can turn your attention to something new on the academic front. Your saving spree on the financial front is likely to save you much for something important. You will need to be extra cautious in discharging a task on the professional front. Not succumbing to culinary temptations will keep your body in a sound condition.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can undergo the process of understanding each other.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Spending a vacation with friends and family will prove to be a lot of fun. Getting pulled up on the academic front will be justified in your case, so don’t whine. Keep financial implications in mind before going ahead with a venture. Extra work may come to you on the professional front, but you will be able to handle it fine. You may be praised for solving a crisis on the professional front today. You may try to find problems with your health, where there are none!

Love Focus: Lover seems most considerate and may even think out the ways to please you!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may take the responsibility of accompanying someone on an out of town journey. Gathering resources required on the academic front will not pose much problem. Meeting people and networking will keep you busy, but will be essential to achieve your aims. A little indiscretion on your part may prove costly, so don’t take chances. Having an enjoyable time on an official trip is indicated as you are in a mood to mix business with pleasure! You will need to become more health conscious to remain fit.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress lover by your soft demeanour.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those travelling will need to choose their mode of conveyance carefully. Your focus can now be on buying or selling property. Planning for the future assumes importance for students on the academic front at this juncture. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit. Someone who has been close to you may ask for monetary help, so give full support. Good routine will help you keep good health. A youngster may make you feel unwanted and upset you.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is foreseen, so don’t forget to dim the lights and put on the soft music!

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family youngster may shift base for academic reasons. Taking possession of a new apartment is indicated. Don’t expect any reciprocation in helping out someone on the academic front. Some of you will be able to pay whatever is asked for in order to stay in a decent locality. You may be more interested in conserving money, rather than frittering it away on unimportant things. Your active lifestyle will help keep ailments at bay. Jewellers or those dealing in gold and gems may find the day profitable.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is foreseen, so don’t forget to dress your best!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will need to double your efforts on the academic front to achieve anything worthwhile. Worries bothering you for the last few days will disappear and will be replaced by happy thoughts. Some more preparation may be needed for showcasing your talents on the professional front. You are likely to grow strong monetarily. A change in lifestyle promises good health and fitness. You will be bowled over by the sensitivity and concern of lover.

Love Focus: Those hopelessly in love are likely to fare well on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter