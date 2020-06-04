Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 4, what’s in store for Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A brief journey with family will prove most entertaining. Property owned by you will start giving good returns and will add to your wealth. Excellent performance is likely to open many doors for you on the academic front. An outstanding amount is likely to be realised soon. Professional developments will be favourable and bring lots of opportunities. Eating right and exercising regularly will become your key to good health.

Love Focus: Don’t let differences simmer in your relationship, as chances of their boiling over cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Resuming your fitness regimen will do your health mighty good. Some of you may feel happy with the changes brought about on the domestic front. You will be able to achieve something difficult on the academic front, through sheer determination. Resetting the house may give immense satisfaction.

This is the time when you will take steps to boost your earning. You are likely to derive much pleasure in proving that you are better off than others on the work front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): A family youngster is likely to make you proud through his or her accomplishments. If property is on your mind, expect an excellent bargain to come your way. You will take the opportunity of inviting a senior over to your place. A monetary help will be forthcoming and help you in financing something important. There is a good opportunity waiting for you, so make the most of it. You are likely to enjoy excellent health by continuing your fitness regimen.

Love Focus: You can feel ignored by the indifferent attitude of spouse.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Family ties are likely to get strengthened as you spare time for your near and dear ones today. Favourable decision can be expected regarding a piece of property under dispute. Previous investments promise to bring in good returns. Self-employed are likely to increase their reach by testing new waters on the professional front. You will manage to rebound strongly from an illness or an ailment.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Comforting news about a family youngster or sibling is likely to provide immense relief. Something that you had wanted to acquire for the house may become a reality soon. Timely submission of an assignment may save you from an embarrassing situation. Old dues will be settled as you manage your finances well. You may not feel upbeat about where your career is taking you and may crave for a change. Your growing interest in yoga and meditation will make you enjoy good health.

Love Focus: Don’t be surprised if you find yourself swept off your feet by someone of opposite gender.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Avoid overstraining while exercising, if you want to be up and about. Homemakers are likely to get a free hand in doing things their way on the home front. A property that suits your requirement may be on offer at a bargain price.

Small, but regular, gains will keep your bank balance in a healthy state. Office politics need to be avoided, as there is every chance of your getting embroiled in it.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for those enjoying courtship.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra(September 24-October 23): You are likely to achieve something big on the social front through family support. Interesting company will keep you entertained during a long journey. Improvement in academic performance will be of immediate concern.

Putting your money in a lucrative scheme may find your money multiplying. Extra endeavours on the professional front are likely to get the cash register ringing. Some of you can invest in fitness equipment and benefit from it.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A family elder can wage a silent emotional war and get you all upset. You will manage to complete all formalities to acquire a new property. Something that you have accomplished on the academic front will come in for praise.

Financially, you will be much better poised than before. Luck favours you today and may make you win in every situation, both in personal and professional fronts. Choosing healthy options will do your health a whale of a good.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm your way into the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will enjoy good health by your insistence on healthy options.You are likely to feel elated by your academic performance.A recent development on the social front can get your mind at ease. You may take up something that adds to your wealth. If you are in the run for an office or a promotion, stars favour you at this juncture. You can get harassed driving in a new place due to incorrect directions.

Love Focus: You may get tempted to draw the attention of a member of opposite gender to yourself.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A few new exercises will benefit those trying to bring specific body parts in shape. This is a good time to share the joys that family has to offer by going out together. Pending construction work of a property may get initiated soon.

You will need to manage your finances well, if you want to realise your dream. Recognition of your good work on the professional front may take the form of an award or a monetary incentive.

Love Focus: Strengthening of relationship is indicated with those with whom you were drifting apart.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Going for an outing with family and friends is foreseen and will be lots of fun. There will be few takers of the property being offered by you. You will be able to fare well on the academic front. Pending payments are likely to be released. Good man management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. Maintaining a happy balance of diet and exercise will take care of all your health problems.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel that a relationship is not going anywhere and yearn to give a fresh start to your romantic life.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Organising a party or a function at home will make it possible to meet your near and dear ones.An excellent property offer that fits your pocket may become difficult to refuse. Positive developments in acquiring property are indicated.

Those judicious in playing stocks are likely to fare better. Your spirits are likely to be raised, as an ongoing project turns profitable. Adopting a disciplined life and change in lifestyle will help in restoring energy and health.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising for some.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

