Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 13, what’s in store for Pisces, Capricorn, Aries, Leo and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 05:57 IST

Aries (March 21-April 20) A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Business venture undertaken with great fanfare will make steady progress. Setting a daily routine and following it diligently will have positive effect on health. The feeling of not being wanted will disappear, as you learn to handle the family members with more love and understanding. A flawed financial planning can find you in hot water.

Love Focus: Your decision to take the initiative on the romantic front hits the bullseye.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

Taurus (April 21-May 20) You may require to put in more efforts to seek the money loaned to someone on a good will. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Get-togethers and hangouts are likely to bring the best in you.

You are likely to get an excellent opportunity on the professional front. Putting in long hours at work may tell on your health, making you lethargic and out of sync. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun.

Love Focus: An encouraging sign on the romantic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

Gemini (May 21-July 21) Out of town relations may pay a visit and bring excitement into your life. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. Quality of life is likely to move a notch higher. Chances of a dream project being financed look bright. Your predictions about an outcome may be proved right on the professional front. Past tensions that had been giving you sleepless nights are set to vanish.

Love Focus: A nice outing may get partner all lovey-dovey.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (July 22-July 22) A thrilling outdoor activity is likely to sparkle your adventurous side. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour. You feel good on the inside as things go your way.

Your spending may come under the scanner of parents, so check extravagance. Avoid burning your hands in office politics. Health remains good, as you manage your exercise routine well. Those married are likely to get the full support of spouse in their endeavours.

Love Focus: It is not the right time to disclose about your relationship to others.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

Leo (July 23-August 23) Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Don’t take someone on face value, as he or she may have a hidden motive in contacting you. Outstanding dues may need to be paid urgently. On the work front, you can become answerable for someone else’s action. Those not keeping well are assured of good medical care. Spouse will do much to make domestic environment peaceful and tranquil.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, be prepared to get cold-shouldered.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23) A celebration is likely which will witness much excitement on the domestic front. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement. A change of scene may become a necessity.

Funding someone’s aspirations may be on the top of your mind. It is best to own up a mistake rather than let others discover it and malign your reputation. Those on the quest for a perfect body will have to start a regular exercise regime right from now

Love Focus: You will cherish a gift of sentimental value from someone special.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

Libra (September 24-October 23) An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Good preparation will infuse confidence in students appearing for a competitive exam. You may need to play along with someone, so as not to hurt him or her. A risk taken in a business venture gets good returns. A promotion or a prestigious appointment may come to you at work. Ailments that you are suffering from are set to disappear. Family life appears immensely satisfying as spouse and children are caring and supportive.

Love Focus: It is time you expressed your love to the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Spouse may look uncharacteristically happy, find out why! Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Those studying abroad or thinking of settling there will manage to overcome all obstacles. Pursue what your heart tells you and you will not go wrong. The money that was stuck due to red tape is likely to be released soon. Your hard work will be rewarded with a raise or bonus. Your focus on health promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: You get immense encouragement by partner’s reposing confidence in you.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Higher studies may beckon some for better prospects. You enjoy the day to the hilt. You are likely to boost your earning as previous investments mature. Hours spent on a project at work will not go waste, as you are likely to get your due from higher ups. Magic cures look good only in advertisements; don’t get taken in by them. You may not show it, but you may worry about the future of someone close.

Love Focus: Commitments on the love front may need to be put on hold due to other priorities.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Doing up your house or property will be topmost on your mind. Those on a vacation can spend the day in searching for an exciting tourist spot. Someone is likely to keep his or her word and help you out on the academic or professional front. Be just in your decisions. Although you are financially secure, you will need to find more avenues to increase earning. You are likely to handle some prestigious projects most competently on the professional front. You may get serious to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Doing small things for spouse will make love stronger.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Something entrusted to you on the academic front will be completed. A good dose of relaxation will recharge you completely. Raising a loan for a pressing cause may become necessary. The leave you have been seeking may finally be granted, so start making vacation plans. You are likely to regain lost energy. Do so, if you don’t want to create a scene. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner is likely to ignite passions.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Financial support is likely for those pursuing higher studies. You will succeed in winning someone over to your side. Ample opportunities are likely to come your way on the professional front. A balanced diet and regular workouts will keep you fit and on the move. It is best not to digress from your aim of achieving your goal, as your near and dear ones may expect much from you. Problems are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road.

Love Focus: A gift or treat is in store for those going steady.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter