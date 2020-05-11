Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 11, what’s in store for Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct traits that define a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): A family youngster may look up to you for guidance, so don’t disappoint. Chance of laying your hands on a premium piece of property cannot be ruled out. Judicious spending will keep your financial front intact. Your incredible performance on the professional front is likely to make a positive impact on superiors. A change in lifestyle with health in mind is possible for some and will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: You can get attracted to a stranger and make the first move.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those planning a long journey will do well to postpone it for some other day. Those planning to study abroad would need to wait for some more time. A family gathering may find you in your spirited element.

You will need to enhance your earnings to stabilise the financial front. You will need to think out the strategy in all its details, before starting a new venture to avoid disappointments. A friend or a colleague may motivate you to take up daily workouts.

Love Focus: Some of you can have a trying time in convincing lover about your actions.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Regular exercises will help you in maintaining good health and keeping minor ailments away. Your enthusiasm over an issue is likely to rub off on the family and make the day exciting. A gift from someone will help lift up the spirits of those finding themselves down in the dumps.

Exercise caution to thwart the attempts of a glib talker, who may try to make you part with your money. There is a good opportunity awaiting you on the professional front, so seize it fast.

Love Focus: It is best to part ways in a relationship that is not working out.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Those carrying large amounts need to be extra vigilant. A new property possessed recently may be furnished soon. Good preparation will find students performing well in an exam or competition. You will have the money to set up something new on the business front. Being regular in workouts promise to keep you in a fine fettle. Success of a family youngster will become a matter of pride.

Love Focus: You will feel wanted as others bestow their love and care on you.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Domestic harmony prevails and will give you an opportunity to let your hair down. Formalities get completed to make you a proud owner of property. Those seeking placement can get an offer they simply can’t refuse! Chance of making good money from a venture is likely for some. A busy schedule lies ahead, so tighten your belt. Distinct improvement is indicated in the health of those ailing.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch lover in an excellent mood today, so make the most of it!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You may be desperate to meet someone you have not met since long. Those freelancing may wish to create a personal set up for themselves. Submitting a project in time can make you burn the midnight oil. Despite hectic schedule and mounting workload, you will manage to find time for domestic chores. There is an outside chance of getting a loaned amount back. Those in a new job are likely to learn the ropes fast. Your diligence on the fitness front is likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and concern for each other is likely to bring couples closer.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): An outing with lover will be enjoyable, so plan one without a hitch. Something concrete may be planned by you in a property matter. Anxiety can get the better of you regarding the academic performance of someone close. Overspending during shopping is foreseen for some. Today, you will be in the mood to forgive minor mistakes at work. Joining a gym or an exercise regimen is indicated. Your enthusiasm over an issue is likely to rub off on the family and make the day exciting.

Love Focus: A cold shoulder may be needed for someone trying to catch your eye.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will feel mightily pleased with something that you have initiated on the social front. Financially, you are likely to feel satisfied with your current situation. You will not let your detractors get their way over an issue at work by proving them wrong. Don’t take too many liberties on the health front. Adjustments and compromises in a new relationship may become important for life to sail smoothly.

Love Focus: A shift in parents’ or partner’s attitude will be most welcome.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Trying different workout schedules will help you find one that matches your lifestyle. Stay away from the gossip mill on the family front as it can colour your mind. An exciting trip may end in a whimper, but the change will be most welcome. Those staying alone need to be careful about their security. You will be able to maintain stability on the financial front as money comes to you from some unexpected sources. You are likely to mix business with pleasure and have fun with friends.

Love Focus: Spending a quiet evening with lover or spouse seems difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will be able to enjoy your personal time at home by not getting involved in petty issues. This is certainly not the day to set out on a long journey.

Moneywise you are not likely to have any worries as you will be able to make enough. Your assessment regarding a situation on the professional front will be bang on target and may bring you into the notice of higher ups. Infusing some more physical activity in your routine is likely to get you back in shape.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be able to devote much time to you.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A family get-together will afford you a chance of meeting relations you had not met in years. A much anticipated trip may get cancelled at the last moment. Students may need to do better than their current performance. You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Your eye for detail and willingness to put in extra hours at work will be richly rewarded on the professional front. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and push you into a relationship.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Don’t take any decision on the family front without taking all the members into confidence, as it can rebound on you. The day may find you totally focussed on an important task. You may have to chase someone for realising an outstanding payment. You will find yourself much fitter than before, as you religiously continue with your workout routine. Exercising self-control promises to keep you in excellent health.

Love Focus: Proximity to an opposite number can blossom into romance.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com.

