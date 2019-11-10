Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 10, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 06:29 IST

Many questions regarding our education, job, life, romance and more cross our minds everyday. But, why stay anxious when you can know what exactly the day has to offer beforehand? Let’s see what’s in store for you today so you don’t have to leave your house without reading your daily astrological predictions. Horoscopes help in prepping for the day and equip our mental faculty with the ability to deal with what is coming our way.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You manage to establish yourself on the professional front. Financially, you will be on a sound wicket. A changed diet will keep you in the best of health. Your resentment for someone in the family is likely to turn into admiration. Someone is likely to request for your vehicle, so consider well before saying yes. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. You are likely to maintain your good showing on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to unburden your mind with someone close.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your happiness lies in the happiness of your subordinates, so keep them happy. Your financial front is set for a boost to make you monetarily stable. Shunning junk food will keep your system functioning smoothly. Don’t turn a deaf ear to someone’s request on the family front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Good price for a property can be expected. Cracking a tough competition on the academic front seems possible.

Love Focus: You are likely to take up a cause you feel strongly about.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Those in the marketing field are likely to land a lucrative deal. You can start to earn better by venturing independently. Property owned by you will start giving good returns and will add to your wealth. Family is likely to be supportive of your ideas and allow you to pursue your goals. Some of you may get busy organising a party or picnic. Your plans to acquire an asset may need to be reviewed. You will do your bit on the academic front to better your grades.

Love Focus: A positive reply to a wedding proposal is likely to fill you with happiness.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Meltdown can affect the income of some salaried individuals. You may find someone at work difficult to get along with. A lifestyle change will prove a boon for your health. Peace and harmony prevails on the home front and will help you let your hair down Your plan for a short vacation will soon become a reality. Something that you had wanted to acquire for the house may become a reality soon. A support you expect on the academic front may not materialise and put you in dire straits.

Love Focus: A new beginning on the romantic front is indicated.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Monetary situation is slated to grow stronger. Some of you will get to travel a lot in connection with an assignment. Choosing healthy alternatives on the dietary front will prove beneficial. Meeting and spending time with old friends is indicated. Good company will ease the boredom of long distance travel. A property deal turns profitable. A laudable performance on the academic front is foreseen.

Love Focus: Your own generous nature will bring out the best in someone close.

Lucky Colour : Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your intelligence and personality will shine through in a team effort. Whatever you have earned will need to be preserved. Perfect health will be maintained by remaining regular in your exercise regimen. Doing up the house can be on the minds of some homemakers. Sharing your accommodation with someone else will halve your expenditure. It is best to resolve a property matter those involved, before it becomes a problem On the academic front, you will be able to surmount all difficulties.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will succeed in convincing seniors about a plan you want to implement at work. A minor financial setback can get you into the thinking mode. Maintaining good health will help you in keeping fit and energetic. Things may not turn out the way you want them to on the family front. A comfortable journey is envisaged for those taking a train. You are likely to add to your immovable assets. Your excellent power of retention and recall promises to keep you in good stead on the academic front. Your excellent power of retention and recall promises to keep you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your persuasiveness is likely to win the day for you on the romantic front

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Satisfaction on the job front is assured and may encourage you to dream something even bigger. A favourable day for business is foreseen. Those worried about somebody’s health will have a reason to rejoice. Good management on the home front promises to make your monetary front stronger. Those who love travelling are likely to have their way today. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. Reverses on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Office romance can make life more interesting for some!

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 7, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to impress a senior by your efficiency. You are likely to be in a state of bliss with everything going perfectly on all fronts. Health improves as you keep a close tab on it.

Tensions on the home front cannot be ruled out. Those learning how to drive will make speedy progress. Buying an appliance or gadget for the house becomes possible now. A feather in the cap is assured for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can feel a bit frustrated because of lover’s mood swings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is a good day to start a thing you had been thinking for long. You are likely to be in a state of bliss with everything going perfectly on all fronts. Regular medication will be required by those with a medical condition. Resetting the house may be on the cards for some homemakers. An opportunity to travel to another city may come to you. Renovating a house may prove energy sapping, but it will be well worth the effort. Academic front will remain favourable.

Love Focus: Those eligible can be inundated with marriage proposals.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Things go smoothly at work as you get into the groove. Pending financial issues will need your urgent attention. Those wanting to come back in shape will need to be regular in their workouts. Your decisions on the home front may not be agreed to by others, so take everyone’s opinion. Much travelling is in store and promises to be enjoyable. House owners will manage to find suitable tenants for renting out the premises. Expect the unexpected on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to rope in someone to help you in furthering your romantic interest

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You can plan on diversifying in your professional field. You will have enough to satisfy your monetary cravings. Good health is foreseen for those recovering from an ailment. You can be sweet talked into parting with your money by someone you know. A long drive on a freeway will help you relax your mind. Something concrete gets done in a property matter. Some of you may get the urge to pursue higher studies, so go with the urge

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to send romantic overtures.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter