Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 1, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Never leave your house without reading your horoscope. It helps in prepping for the day and equips our mental faculty with the ability to deal with what is coming our way.

Let’s see what’s in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Keep some time in hand before starting out to avoid rushing on the road. High priority accorded to health will help in warding off seasonal ailments. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. This seems a good day for job seekers.

You will have enough to buy a luxury item. A good deal is certain to come your way through your negotiating skills on the professional front. You may be compelled to attend a family function which you are not keen on.

Love Focus: Be careful about any serious discussion with your spouse today as he/she may not be in a mood for the same.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spending time together with the family is indicated and may take the shape of a shopping spree! Going on a vacation by road may turn out to be a thrilling experience. A property can come into your name through inheritance. On the academic front, those pursuing studies may have to start burning the midnight oil. Health tips given by someone are likely to come to your aid now. Financially, you are likely to earn well and spend well too in things that catch your fancy. There is a need for you to stop and take stock of the situation on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction will bring you closer to someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Travelling to meet someone close is likely and will prove enjoyable. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a used car or appliance. Some social compulsions may put you in a quandary. Exercising strict control over what you consume promises good health. Financially, you will remain in a comfortable situation. Fame and recognition come to you from work on the professional front. Your concern for someone in the family will be most touching and will be roundly appreciated.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts will keep your mind occupied and compel you to cast your net wider!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Some of you may get a chance for a vacation to get away from the daily grind. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property. It is an excellent day for you. You will find distinct improvement in your fitness level, as you step up your efforts on the health front. Unexpected support coming your way at work is likely to ease the job. Bad blood with a family member over a property issue cannot be rule out.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in will give a positive response on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A joint vacation with your near and dear ones is likely to add to the excitement. A new acquisition is likely to enhance your prestige. Indecision regarding choosing the right career may keep your mind in turmoil. Outdoor sports promise to keep you slim and trim. Your lifestyle may get a bit extravagant, so go slow on spending. Don’t pick up an argument at workplace as it can go against you. Someone trying to stand on his or her own two feet on the family front is likely to make you feel proud.

Love Focus: Falling out of love due to certain differences cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A nice posting is in the offing for those in uniform. Attitude of parents may be a bit restricting, but little you can do about it. Consider your commuting problems over, as you find a decent alternative. Investing in property will be a step in the right direction. You may find yourself lacking focus on the academic front, but it will be a temporary phase. A health initiative taken by you is likely to prove a godsend in coming back in shape. Spending less on something expensive is possible, but will need your bargaining powers.

Love Focus: A love interest is likely to make the first move on the romantic front, so be prepared!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you will have a good time in the company of friends or cousins. It will be fun accompanying the family on a trip out of town. Get the facts and figures right in a property issue, as you may go wrong. Setting up a new house is on the cards and will give immense sense of satisfaction. Be regular in your workouts to keep good health and remain fit. You will make yourself secure on the monetary front by being judicious in your spending. Something that is your responsibility at work is likely to bring excellent results.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to suffer due to paucity of time and inclination!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your love for food may encourage you to try out something exotic, so expect gastronomic delights to make your day! Those planning for a short vacation will find this an ideal time. Good returns are on the anvil for those thinking of taking up a franchise. Someone is out to tarnish your image on the social front, so remain careful. Profits start accruing in a venture undertaken by you. Things may not work out the way you expected them to on the professional front. Marriage of someone in the family promises to become a reality, as a suitable match is found.

Love Focus: You will be able to steady your relationship that was experiencing turbulence of late.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family youngster may need to be dealt with firmly as regards spending money. Travelling in public transport seems risky today, so take all precautions. Desist from taking hasty decisions regarding property. Someone is likely to extend full support to you on the social front. Good health is assured. You will need to be more judicious in what you do with your money to multiply it. Something initiated by you at work will start giving encouraging results.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to flourish by mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Someone’s suggestion for investing money needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. You will feel encouraged to share your feelings with someone who understands you. Things look up on the professional front as you are likely to be entrusted with a prestigious assignment. Family life is cruises along smoothly and promises immense enjoyment. Driving out to meet an old friend or relative is possible. Eating wrong is likely to have negative fallout on the health front.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly are at risk of getting exposed.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Too much work on the professional front may compel you to spend extra hours, but you will be able to tackle it in an orderly manner. You may not achieve much by getting on the wrong side of parent or family elder over some personal issue. Adequate preparation is a must for those undertaking a long journey. Property may be acquired by some. Someone is likely to extend full support to you on the social front. Your exercise routine will ensure you remain fit and energetic. You are likely to grow monetarily stronger by taking some good decisions on the financial front.

Love Focus: Much romancing is in store as you catch lover in just the right mood today!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family gathering is on the cards and promises much enjoyment. A much anticipated leisure trip may not prove as exciting as anticipated. You will manage to get a disputed property under your name. Your interest in spirituality is likely to be awakened.

Remaining regular in your daily workout assumes importance, as lethargy can get the better of you. Financially, you get lucky today, as money comes to you from an unexpected source. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so those looking for love can expect a lucky strike.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 09:59 IST