Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 21, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:00 IST

Never leave your house without reading your horoscope. It helps in prepping for the day and equips our mental faculty with the ability to deal with what is coming our way.

Let’s see what’s in store for you.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Vacation to someplace exotic is on the cards. Wealth or property may come to some through inheritance. Your academic aspirations are likely to be achieved. Junk food is best avoided. A good source of earning comes to those looking for financial security. Office routine may prove frustrating, but little you can do about it. Homemakers will get a chance to implement their ideas.

Love Focus: Ideological differences threaten to crop up in a new relationship, so remain tactful so as not to offend the partner.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): A pat on the back can be expected by those planning to organize a get together in an official capacity. A family elder is likely to favour you over others. Don’t get careless on the road. A dream house is likely to become a reality for some. You will do well on the academic front.

Health remains good, as you turn health conscious. A not so profitable scheme may need to be stopped immediately, before it does further damage.

Love Focus: Your longing for lover today is likely to be fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Professionals will get the chance to make good money today. A confusion or misunderstanding at work can be expected, but will not affect you personally.

Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture. Travelling long distance may not be too comfortable. Those searching for suitable accommodation will get lucky. Throwing caution to the winds may harm you on the academic front, so be cautious. A new dietary option is likely to benefit.

Love Focus: Love beckons and promises immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your handling of a man-management situation at work will smoothen many ruffled feathers. You will manage to defuse tensions prevailing at home by your tactful ways. Sharing a vehicle for a long journey will not only be comfortable, but also economical, so don’t say no.

Expect a lion’s share in the division of property or distribution of money. You will get a chance to unravel your talents on the academic front. A change in dietary habits is likely to do your health good. Not investing in a scheme that seems lucrative at this point of time will save you from a future loss.

Love Focus: Gossip mongers may romantically link you with a colleague.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23):

A property issue pending for long is likely to be decided in your favour. Maintaining a reconciliatory attitude will work out fine in smoothening differences on the academic front. Curb your tendency of not eating right to avoid ill health. Money put in a bet is money lost.

You will need to seize the chance to showcase your talents on the professional front. Don’t let problems on the home front pile up as they can become difficult to handle later. You may decide to spend some days with someone out of town.

Love Focus: It is best to go with the mood of lover and keep your own desires on hold on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): This is a good day to start something new on the exercise front. You are likely to make money by showing your financial acumen. Maintaining a good grip of the situation at work will make you an automatic leader. A family member may not be convinced of what you have in mind. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Property dealers need to remain alert, especially while dealing with colleagues. Making a choice was never so difficult, but you will be at liberty to take your time.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over love will not go in vain.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A good job opportunity on the professional front may come to you, due to good networking. A family elder will be there when you need him or her the most. Be vigilant while outdoors as stars are not favourable. An inheritance may come your way in the form of property or cash. An academic achievement will keep you in an upbeat mood today. Your resolve to keep in shape will find you huffing and puffing on the fitness front. Funds for a new venture may be difficult to come by, but you will manage somehow.

Love Focus: Tight schedule can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may need to tighten your belt on the academic front. Health promises to remain perfect. Your cost cutting measures will prove most effective in saving money. Those thinking of taking up a franchise must weigh all the pros and cons carefully.

Family life will be most satisfying as spouse is all out to cater to your moods! Your choice of outing may not meet the expectation of the family members. Property investments will pay off handsomely, so start thinking on these lines.

Love Focus: Someone you were in love with may enter your life once again.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. You may take up a difficult venture on the professional front and come into the notice of higher ups. A sibling may prove a great support in something that you have undertaken. Vacation time may get some to book tickets to someplace exotic. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Some of you can be pulled up for lagging behind in a project on the academic front. You are likely to get health conscious.

Love Focus: Romance with the one you like is set to flower and bloom in its full majesty!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Chances of gaining money through unexpected sources look bright. Rivals are unlikely to harm you on the professional front, as you don’t give them a chance to catch you! Differences with spouse or someone close can upset you. Avoid crowded places and heavy traffic today as some problems are foreseen. Those who have applied for a house or plot may get a step closer to acquiring it. Outcome of your efforts on the academic front will be positive, despite your apprehensions.

Problems on the health front disappear.

Love Focus: Some new ideas implemented on the romantic front will prove unique and most timely.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) : A change of scene, through a short vacation or local trip, will prove the best remedy for your tired mind. You would need to work hard to find an amicable solution for a property distribution with a sibling. You will manage to rope in someone knowledgeable to clarify your doubts on the academic front. Joining a group of health conscious people cannot be ruled out and will help you keep fit. Time is ripe for investing in a scheme you have been considering for long. Those in the creative field may get an opportunity to showcase their talents. Some tensions on the family front cannot be ruled out today.

Love Focus: Lover may discourage you from broaching a subject that is close to your heart.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 3,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Much more effort is required on the academic front, than you are putting in at present. Your serious attempts to come back in shape will start showing positive results soon. Do not lend money today, even to your best friend. Your quick wit will help in side stepping a task you dislike at work. Some tensions on the family front cannot be ruled out today. Going on a trip with your near and dear ones will prove to be a nice change from the routine. Those thinking of getting their house converted into builder floors should give it a second thought.

Love Focus: Initiative on the romantic front is likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 10:00 IST