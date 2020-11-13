Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 13, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:18 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You will get your independence on the family front that you crave. Job seekers can find the day fruitful. An investment option is likely to suit your requirement. Excellent health is indicated for some. You are likely to do exceptionally well on the academic front. Property or wealth may come your way through gift or inheritance. An interesting companion is likely to make a long journey pleasurable. Some of you may get a chance to buy something you have been longing for.

Love Focus: Lovebirds will find an ideal place to hide away.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): An exciting vacation is in store for some. You are likely to enjoy the day with friends, but in a limited sort of way. Professionally, you will find the day satisfactory. An increase in earning capacity is indicated for some. Regularity in daily workouts will prove a blessing on the health front. On the academic front, you are likely to fare as per your expectations. Your innovative ideas will be well taken on the professional front. You will succeed in taking things in your hand on the social front.

Love Focus: A perfect match may be found for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. Proximity to the boss will help you step into the inner circle. Money can be expected as gift. You are likely to remain sincere in workouts and reap rich benefits on the health front. Good deeds done in the past will get you the much desired recognition. A favourable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Right people for the right job will translate into professional success. An exciting outing is in store for some and will prove interesting.

Love Focus: You will get the chance to spend exclusive time with lover today.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You will earn praise for your good work from people who matter on the professional front. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. You may will yourself to achieve physical fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. Academics is likely to take priority over other things. Luck turns bright and favours you in both personal and professional fronts. Those on vacation may enjoy a few extra days to relax. Your giving nature will be much appreciated on the social front. Peace and tranquility prevail on the domestic front and help you relax.

Love Focus: Partner may seem all lovey-dovey today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a good day to convey to the top brass whatever you want to on the professional front. Your efforts are likely to bring a lucrative deal within grasp on the business front. Your exercise routine will ensure you remain fit and energetic. Your popularity on the social front is set to get a boost. An excellent property offer may come your way, so take your call at the earliest. Arrival of guests promises much excitement on the home front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find the day favorable.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those in a new profession are likely to give a good account of themselves. Financial stability is assured, as new avenues of earning open up. You are likely to feel much more fit and energetic, than before. You will need to be on your best behaviour, if you want to win an elder over. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues. A lot of travelling is in store for you to add to your excitement. A family function is likely to prove most enjoyable

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find a perfect match.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you time for rest and relaxation. An assignment given to you at work will be successfully completed. You are likely to increase your focus on health and benefit. You are likely to feel much more fit and energetic, than before. Your strong showing on the academic front is likely to mark you as an achiever. Pending construction work of a property may get initiated soon. A short trip to relatives proves enjoyable.

Love Focus: Going out with someone you like will keep you in a happy mood.

Lucky Colour: rose

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family will be supportive. Something that you have initiated at work is likely to earn you much praise. Good earning is indicated for retailers and those in export business. You will remain fit and energetic. Your excellent performance on the academic front may line you up for scholarship. An investment in property will prove profitable at a later date. A trip to a religious site will prove spiritually fulfilling.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to have much to share with the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may find an excellent alternative to an existing procedure at work. Money is likely to grow through wise investments. You are likely to enjoy good health. A break from the routine will do you good. You are likely to turn over a new leaf with spirituality taking centre stage. On the academic front, you will be able to handle the competition well. Travelling will help meet new people and forge new relationships.

Love Focus: Eligible can expect their marriage proposal to get accepted.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is a good time to begin something on the home front that you had been contemplating for long. You are likely to lead the pack in a competitive environment and manage to stay on top. Money comes in a steady stream. Achieving total fitness will be on your mind. Good performance on the academic front will get you what you seek. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Travelling to a romantic destination with lover in tow will prove immensely enjoyable.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enjoy a short trip together.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some changes on the home front will be most welcome. An excellent break can be expected on the professional front by some. Money comes from various sources. Your conscious decision to remain fit will prove rewarding on the health front. You may get the privilege to pick up or drop someone important. This is the best time to enjoy the attention of someone who is mad about you! Assets grow as you become financially stronger. Buying a luxury item or a new vehicle is on the cards.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time in the company of sweetheart is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. A bonus or increment can be expected by some. You will earn well, but the satisfaction may still elude you. Joining a gym to get fit is possible for some. There is a good chance of someone helping you out in your hour of need. Something you have achieved on the academic front may make you feel mighty pleased with yourself. Property issues will be decided in your favour. Those travelling are likely to meet someone, who opens the doors for fresh opportunities.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect this day to be immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

