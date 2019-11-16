Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 16, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

The sun, moon and planetary position determines our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You will enjoy whatever the family is involved in by giving up your egocentricity. Travel to a distant destination may be fatiguing. Real estate gives good returns. Read the fine print, if you don’t want to get short-changed. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently on the health front. Saving for purchasing a vehicle or a major item is on the cards for some. Using someone as a sounding board for gauging your performance on the professional front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory, as you manage to spend more time with beloved.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. Going legal in a property dispute is possible. A party or a do may get postponed due to your unavailability. You can say goodbye to a health problem bugging you for long. Remain a bit careful about money, as you can waste it on unnecessary things. Recognition on the professional front is in store for some. Tensions are possible at home

Love Focus: There is every chance of catching someone’s eye and enjoy a budding romance.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Start early if you want to reach your destination well in time. This is an excellent time to develop or own property. You are likely to meet someone who will help you out in your current venture. A new exercise regime will prove effective in coming back in shape. Previous investments are likely to fill your coffers and keep you in the financial comfort zone. An overseas deal promises to bring in good profits for traders and industrialists. Someone in the family can bring disrepute, so take steps to nip it in the bud, if possible.

Love Focus: Workplace romance promises to take an exciting turn.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family reunion is on the cards for some. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases will need to exercise caution. A piece of property may become yours. Don’t let anyone hamper your peace of mind for any reason. Money flows in and promises to keep you in a happy financial state. A critical problem at work is likely to be solved by following your suggestions.

Love Focus: Love life promises much fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): An exciting challenge is in store for the adventure lovers. Don’t be hasty in a property deal. Your circle of friends will help you in warding off boredom. You may need to take regular breaks to maintain your energy level. Situation is set to improve for those feeling tight on the financial front. Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work today. Remain level-headed in discussing a family issue, as tempers can flare easily.

Love Focus: Romance may take a backseat today, due to some pressing commitments.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A college trip can materialise for some students and prove most entertaining. Good news on property front is possible. Someone is likely to come and stay with you for a few days.

You will manage to kick a bad habit by sheer will power. Don’t be hasty in investing money, as better opportunities are in the pipeline. Those aiming for a professional field may have to encounter some hurdles, but none that are insurmountable. Tensions prevailing at home are set to dissipate, as you enjoy a fresh phase of peace and tranquillity.

Love Focus: Going by your mood, it is likely to be no holds barred on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. Tiff with spouse cannot be ruled out, so expect to remain incommunicado for some time! Eligible are likely to travel out of town to meet prospective mates. Possibility of acquiring property cannot be ruled out. Good professional guidance will find students making their mark on the academic front. Mental tensions plaguing the mind will disappear, but may take some time. Conserve money, as you may soon need it for something inescapable.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may turn into marriage.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Someone close going abroad or out of town for a long duration can make you emotional. Decision regarding a property may go in your favour. Good focus and concentration will let some students make good progress in preparing for a competition. You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts. A bit of effort on your part promises to save big bucks for you. Don’t lose your cool, if things are not working your way at work, as you may offend someone important. Keep family priorities foremost, if you don’t want to fall foul of spouse.

Love Focus: Love life promises to provide immense satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Good management on the home front promises to make your monetary front stronger. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Property gives good returns. You can be invited to a party or a social function. Changing your routine will be good for health. Financial situation is set to improve. A good time is foreseen at work as you are likely to enjoy the task allotted to you.

Love Focus: You may get rosy feelings while being with the lover today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Property held by you is likely to give good returns. Hurdles can be expected by those pursuing a specific goal, but they will be able to overcome them. Those getting out of shape will need to do something about it fast. Earning big bucks are foreseen for some professionals. You will be much talked about at work for your practical approach in tackling things. Spouse may seem unreasonable and unsupportive today, so brace for a showdown! It is best not to go for a drive with friends as stars don’t appear favourable.

Love Focus: Finding time for indulging in a bit of romance can prove difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Getting a house constructed or renovated is possible. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Those suffering from bodily ailments can hope for a quick recovery. Improved earning can be expected by some. A senior at work may advise you on something important, so be all ears. Your contribution to the family will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Plans made on the romantic front with lover may have to be postponed.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travel will give you the opportunity of seeing new locations and meeting new people. A lucrative property deal materializes. Unforeseen hurdles will not let you achieve much on the professional front today. You will achieve perfect health through your own endeavours. Don’t take anyone’s financial obligation, unless there is no other option. You will manage to persuade everyone to adopt your line of thinking on the professional front. Time spent with family appears to be enjoyable.

Love Focus: Your current love interest is likely to give you immense joy and happiness on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

