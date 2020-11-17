Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 17, what’s in store for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 07:45 IST

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your focus on fitness promises to keep you full of energy and dynamism. There are many things that you need to sort out in your head, before you do or say anything. It is a favorable time to look around for a house or property. A long drive is likely to rejuvenate you. Family life proves immensely fulfilling. Your efforts on the professional front will be most rewarding. A deal may not give you the expected profits.

Love Focus: Romance rocks, so make plans for an exciting outing.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 16,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Things move excellently well on both personal and professional fronts. Some of you can expect to receive a large amount of money. Eating right and remaining active will keep you fit as a fiddle. A good turn done to someone will be fully reciprocated. Your excellent performance on the academic front will get you to the notice of those who matter. You can get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. An out of town business tour with colleagues will turn out most enjoyable. A child is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Your present romantic scenario, if any, seems most promising and fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good showing by a family youngster may make you proud. You are likely to be at your best on the professional front. A financial boon can be expected by some. A health initiative will be in your favor. This positive day promises to bring luck and harmony. Excellent news awaits some on the academic front. Earning an extra buck is indicated for real estate agents. Going with family on a leisure trip is indicated.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. You remain energetic, as you manage to stick to your fitness routine. An excellent day when you do generally well in whatever catches your fancy! You are likely to do your family proud by your academic success. Property given on rent is likely to fetch handsome returns. An outing or a movie with lover will be enjoyable. Someone in the family is likely to lend you a helping hand in matters professional. Expertise in your field will help in winning many admirers.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to grasp your romantic notions and play along!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A family gathering is on the cards and will be most exciting. An excellent break can be expected by those looking for a suitable job. A good source of earning can be found by some looking for financial security. This is a good time to overcome difficulties on the academic front by taking the aid of outside resources. You can be the star attraction in a social gathering. You will be able to drive a good bargain for acquiring property. An outing with beloved is set to prove most exciting.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so get set for a special evening today!

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Spending quality time with friends and relations is indicated today. This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. Your efforts for attaining perfect health are likely to pay rich dividends. This is the best time to get what you had been wishing for so long. Workload on the academic front will be handled efficiently. You will be able to maintain good ties with those who matter on the professional front. Visit to a new destination will prove highly enjoyable and informative.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Much praise is in store for some on the work front. Stars foretell stability on the financial front. You will feel fit and full of energy today. Someone may be full of praise for you on the social front. On the academic front, you will be able to manage your time well to keep up. Excellent opportunities are foreseen on the professional front. Those planning a vacation will get leave sanctioned. An excellent family outing is on the cards to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Planning out a quiet evening with your beloved in indicated.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): This is a good day to meet old friends and acquaintances. Some of you are in for an award or recognition at work. Business persons can find the day profitable. Improvement in health is indicated. You will get the opportunity to do your own thing. Good preparation is the need of the hour on the academic front. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to be praised. Your performance driven job may push you to the very limit.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness today.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your relationship prospers, as partner remains most supportive. Your self-confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Good money is likely to appear on the horizon, but bit by bit. Health remains good. You are likely to excel in whatever you undertake today, as luck shines on you. Academic proficiency is likely to open many doors for you on the job market. Your suggestions at work are likely to be acted upon and give you an immense sense of achievement. Lover may treat you to an expensive outing and may even shower you with gifts.

Love Focus: Someone you like may take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6. 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the professional front. Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. Health remains excellent through your efforts. You may become the talk of the town through your achievements. Luck favors you on the academic front. Your mood is likely to remain good, as everything goes smoothly at work. An outing may prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Steps to improve the home front are likely by some.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to get positive response soon.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family appears supportive today and may chip in with a helping hand. Decisions on the work front are likely to be in your favour. A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. Health may become a prime concern. An invitation to a party or wedding can be received. An achievement on the academic front is likely to boost your self-esteem. Your go-getting attitude will be much appreciated on the professional front. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience.

Love Focus: Enjoying a few tender moments with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Your employees will prove an asset. Some positive steps on your part can be instrumental in enhancing income. You will manage to curb bad habits to keep healthy. Your perseverance pays as you succeed in bagging a lucrative contract. Excellent results in a competition will take you way ahead of your rivals. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Soft approach and soothing words will help pacify a distraught family member.

Love Focus: This is the best time for you to impress someone you love and you will achieve it!

Lucky Colour: Emerald

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

