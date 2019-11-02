Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 2, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs.

more-lifestyle

Ambiguity over anything only makes us unsure about our choices and makes us waste our time and effort. Horoscopes help us avoid staying ambiguous over what is going to happen. Reading daily horoscopes thus gives you an insight into the future.

Go ahead and check out what is in store for you today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to remain sincere in workouts and reap rich benefits. Financially, the day augurs well. A good deal is certain to come your way through your negotiating skills on the professional front. An impromptu family outing is likely to boost your mood well. A test drive for a new vehicle is likely to lure you to purchase it soon. An ancestral property is likely to come in your name. A social commitment is likely to hang around your neck.

Love Focus: Love is likely to occupy your mind all day long!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your clean eating habits are likely to show excellent results on the health front. Your lifestyle may get a bit extravagant, so go slow on spending. A property related issue that has been troubling you is likely to slow down its pace. Professional front promises to attract recognition and appreciation for your efforts put in. Keep some time in hand before starting out to avoid rushing on the road. Someone is likely to extend full support to you on the social front. There is nothing that can go wrong today, except things involving property.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction will bring you closer to someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): You are likely to enjoy good health. Your concern for someone in the family will be most touching and will be roundly appreciated. An out of town trip may not prove to be as exciting as anticipated. There is a need for you to stop and take stock of the situation on the academic or professional front. You will have enough to buy a luxury item. Some of you are likely to get value for money on a used car or appliance. Your interest in spirituality is likely to be awakened.

Love Focus: Someone you are interested in will give a positive response on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Financially, you are likely to earn well and spend well too in things that catch your fancy. Unexpected support coming your way at work is likely to ease the job. You may be compelled to attend a family function which you are not keen on. Travelling to meet someone close is likely and will prove enjoyable. Health becomes your priority now. Some of you are likely to come a step closer to acquiring property. You will feel encouraged to share your feelings with someone who understands you.

Love Focus: Watch out for what you say or you may offend spouse unnecessarily.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Outdoor sports promise to keep you slim and trim. You will make yourself secure on the monetary front by being judicious in your spending. Be careful in planning your day on the professional front as there are chances that you may be burdened with additional work. Attitude of parents may be a bit restricting, but little you can do about it. Some of you may get a chance for a vacation to get away from the daily grind. A new acquisition is likely to enhance your prestige. Home front will brighten up as you give up your rigid ways.

Love Focus: A love interest is likely to make the first move on the romantic front, so be prepared!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): A fun trip may be planned with your near and dear ones. Those planning to start with a franchise model are likely to consolidate their efforts now. Don’t be too pally with the people you do not know much on the social front. Initiative taken on the health front is certain to bring excellent results. Profits start accruing in a venture undertaken by you. Avoid participating in any gossip sessions at the work place. A family member’s achievement is likely to light up the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Your efforts to stabilize your relationship will be quite evident and result oriented.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Some of you will have a good time in the company of friends or cousins. You may have little choice but accompany someone on a journey. Don’t get involved in any property deal today. Party hosted by you will be a thumping success. Health tips given by someone are likely to come to your aid now. Your bargaining skills will be put to use to purchase an expensive item at a better rate. Those in uniform are likely to hear for a prestigious posting.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to flourish by mutual efforts.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A suitable match may be found for someone eligible in the family. Consider your commuting problems over, as you find a decent alternative. Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. You can make plans with friends to organize a beat up on the social front.Eating right and shaking a leg will keep you in a fine fettle on the health front. You will need to be more judicious in what you do with your money to multiply it. You may find the day to be slow moving as far as your professional goals are concerned.

Love Focus: You may have to cater to lover’s moods on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family life is cruises along smoothly and promises immense enjoyment. Delays may take the fun out of a long journey. Property may be acquired by some. Indecision regarding choosing the right career may keep your mind in turmoil. Be regular in your workouts to keep good health and remain fit. You are likely to grow monetarily stronger by taking some good decisions on the financial front. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front.

Love Focus: Much romancing is in store as you catch lover in just the right mood today!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Something that is your responsibility at work is likely to bring excellent results. You may not achieve much by getting on the wrong side of parent or family elder over some personal issue. It will be fun accompanying the family on a trip out of town. A property may come in your name. Students may undergo a temporary phase of distraction but will resume back the focus soon. A health initiative taken by you is likely to prove a godsend in coming back in shape. Someone’s suggestion for investing money needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Love Focus: Cupid strikes those who are looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Someone may need to be dealt firmly on the family front regarding the spending curve. Be careful in using the public transport. Proceed in a property transaction only after properly evaluating all the facts and figures. Your love for food may encourage you to try out something exotic, so expect gastronomic delights to make your day! A lucrative opening on the job market can be yours, if you play your cards well. Your ambitious trait is likely to drive you on to success by overcoming all opposition. A side income will start bringing profit now.

Love Focus: Your love life requires time and attention; do not just rush off.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family gathering is on the cards and promises much enjoyment. A small vacation to a nearby place will boost your spirit. A disputed property issue is likely to be resolved now. Your performance on the academic front is likely to be praised. A wonderful improvement can be experienced on the health front as you devote time for it. You will get the financial assistance hoped for long for something important. Time may be wasted in resolving workplace problems, which could have been highly avoided.

Love Focus: The best way to resolve the differences is to sit and talk them out.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

