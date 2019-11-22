Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 22, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Nov 22, 2019

Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way?

Worry not as horoscopes’ have got our back. The position the sun, the moon and planets decide how our day is going to look, and horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you

Scroll below and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Overseas travel may be on your mind for something important. A property issue can become bitter if you are not careful. Flitting like a butterfly to keep in touch with everyone in your social circle is likely to make you popular! Desire to come back in shape may motivate you to take up an exercise regimen seriously. Don’t waste your hard earned money on branded items. Learning the ropes in a new job will be fun. Generating enthusiasm amongst the family members will be important, before taking up a new initiative.

Love Focus: You may start liking someone from your past once again. Use this opportunity to build a stronger connection.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Spending quality time with family is indicated for some. Commuting may prove problematic for some. If you are seeking to buy or build a house, this is an auspicious day to start the proceedings. You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. All your financial worries are likely to become a thing of the past, so rejoice! You can take more time than is necessary in completing a task at work.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for the lonely hearts!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Commuting can remain a problem for some, but a solution will be at hand. A recent development on the social front can get your mind at ease. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her achievements. If you have some property in mind, it is best to finalize the deal now. Not being regular in daily exercise routine may become an impediment in remaining shipshape. Impulse buying is likely to affect your financial health adversely, so desist. Luck may not favor you on the work front as you find it difficult to avoid mistakes, despite efforts.

Love Focus: Try going with the flow and avoid thinking way too much about things on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A competitive situation at work will egg you on to give your best. Temper tantrums of a family member threaten to spoil the domestic environment. Your love for travel and will not let go of a chance for a short trip. It is best not to rake old issues involving property. Someone’s suggestion on the social front may prove a boon for the eligible in the marriage market. Joining a group of health-conscious people will prove immensely beneficial for your health. Clarity of mind on the financial front will help you spend judiciously and save on money.

Love Focus: Chance of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire is possible.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Getting invited for a leisure trip is possible and will be lots of fun. It will be a good idea to delay a purchase and look for better bargains. You may lend a helping hand to a relation or neighbor in organizing a party or a get together. Your initiative on the health front is likely to give good returns. Become more conservative on the financial front. Your strength in your field of expertise is likely to be acknowledged by all at work. Disagreement with a family member may upset you

Love Focus: Ignited passions promise to make the romantic front exciting!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to convince a friend or a family member about your ideas and get their assistance. Travelling will be fun. Plans may be afoot to acquire or rent out property. A renovation on the home front may keep you occupied. Total fitness is likely to come within reach for those who have chosen to shake a leg. Financially, you will feel much more secure now, than before. Something worrying you at work is likely to be sorted out and will feel like a weight off your chest.

Love Focus: A showdown with spouse over a minor matter is indicated and threatens to spoil the domestic environment.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Organizing a family outing is on the cards and promises lots of fun. Setting out on a planned vacation is on the cards and will take you to some exotic places. Acquiring new property is on the cards. It is best to delay starting anything new, as difficulties are foreseen. Weight watchers may need to firm their resolve to keep in shape. Something connected to real estate will prove a profitable venture. No help may be forthcoming in completing an important assignment at work, so don’t waste time seeking it.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavors get positive results!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation. A lot of travelling is foreseen. Don’t take any decisive step regarding a property, as it can prove unfavorable. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close. Not breaking your daily routine will help you in retaining good health. Good bargaining skills will enable you to save substantially. You continue to perform well on the professional front and manage to take a step nearer to becoming indispensable for the organization.

Love Focus: Wedding bells can soon toll for some.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): It is a good day to handle property matters. Change of option is indicated on the academic front for some. An old ailment disappears, as you step on the path to perfect health. Don’t get sweet talked into investing in something dubious by taking your time. A mistake at work can cost you dearly, if not careful. Focus and determination can find you making changes on the domestic front that you had been contemplating. A place never seen before may be visited, as you get the go ahead for a vacation.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Avoid travel fatigue by limiting travel. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. You may need to hone your competitive spirit on the academic front, as other non-performers begin performing.

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a minor ailment. You are likely to earn well and be able to spend on a luxury item. A complicated issue at work can keep you engaged, but you will be able to find a solution for it.

Love Focus: Love beckons and is likely to give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your plans for a family gathering may not materialize, due to the non-availability of others. Limit travel by your vehicle to save money. A good deal on the property front is in the offing for some. Those lagging behind on the academic front are likely to be helped by a well-wisher. Improvement in health is indicated for those feeling under the weather. Financially, the stars look bright, so expect money from an unexpected source. Hard work is foreseen in a current project at work.

Love Focus: Love seems to be in the air.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family get together can find you in your element. An excellent opportunity to visit someone abroad may materialize. A property dispute may be decided in your favor. Those looking for a job can expect a good break. A lingering ailment troubling some is set to disappear. Promising investment opportunities come your way on the financial front. A renovation work may not progress much without your supervision.

Love Focus: Those in love may get serious enough to think of tying the knot.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

