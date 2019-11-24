Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 24, what’s in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

The sun, moon and planetary position determines our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Your love for travel promises to take you on a short vacation. Don’t settle for a property without ascertaining full facts. Your suggestions will be much sought after in organizing a party or a get together. A lingering ailment troubling some is set to disappear. Cutting corners may become all-consuming in your quest to save money. An official meeting with someone resourceful is likely to bring in a lot of opportunities on the professional front. Arguments and disagreements may mar the domestic front and cause tensions.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and those single are likely to experience it.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Family life will be most satisfying, as spouse seems all out to cater to your moods! Undertaking a journey with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. You may be made to toe the line in a property matter. Socially, your efforts to keep in touch with all will make you popular.

Adhering to a set routine will be the key to remain fit and energetic. Loan you have applied for may take some more time to get sanctioned. You will be able to make the best of the situation that presents itself at work today.

Love Focus: Feeling of insecurity can make you over possessive of spouse or lover.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family get together can find you in your element. Keep travel plans handy, as leave may get sanctioned soon. Some of you will manage to seal a deal on a property at bargain price. If planning to start something important, it will be better to postpone it to some other day. A friend can motivate you to strive for good health and fitness. A previous investment may mature and get you into big money. You may have to chip in for an expenditure incurred jointly. Office routine is likely to prove frustrating for some.

Love Focus: Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Chance of rescheduling a journey is possible. Don’t touch anything related to property today. You are likely to find much joy on the social front with someone special. A medical problem worrying you is likely to turn out to be minor in nature. Impressing those who matter on the professional front through your performance will not be too difficult. Domestic harmony is assured and will allow you to let your hair down.

Love Focus: A two-some in the evening is on the cards on the romantic front, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Family will approve of your actions and is likely to give you a free rein. Undertaking a city tour, just to see some new places of interest will be fun. Good deals on the real estate front helps you acquiring property. A social gathering may find you in your element. You will feel more energetic today on the health front. Don’t count on getting a loaned amount back from someone soon, but it will be returned in due course of time. Soft pedaling an important issue can get you into trouble at work, so accord it the priority it deserves and act accordingly.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may prompt you to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Family provides support when you need it the most. Activities of a family youngster can force you to become harsh. Avoid travel fatigue by limiting travel. Keep a check on speed while driving on the road, as stars appear unfavorable. Suitable accommodation is likely to be hired by some. Enjoying an evening out with friends is not ruled out for some. Remaining slim and trim may become your aim and you will go all out to achieve it. Your unwavering focus will help you achieve what you had set out for on the financial front. Hard work put in the current project is likely to be appreciated by those who matter.

Love Focus: You will be able to win over someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Family will appear supportive, but you will have to do their bidding. You are likely to take a friend for a drive today and enjoy. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Fun time with friends is indicated today. Just by being regular in workouts, you will be able to enjoy total fitness. Financially, you will remain well off. Accepting a mistake at work is likely to be appreciated by higher ups.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to meet your romantic aspirations, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Becareful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your efforts in completing a project or assignment may not appear adequate to higher ups on the professional front. Group travel is indicated, so plan to enjoy a vacation with your dear ones. Suitable accommodation is likely to be rented by those looking for one. Resetting the house may give immense satisfaction. You will be in top physical condition simply by adopting yoga and aerobic exercises. Good investment opportunities come your way and help you multiply your money.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the backburner as urgent things preoccupy you.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A short vacation may be planned by some. Some of you may survey property and contact property dealers today. It is really surprising how your luck steers you to safety, when chips are down! Health needs to be guarded, so no indulging in wayside food. Money comes from unexpected sources and keep your coffers brimming. You will be able to establish yourself on the work front. Not catering to spouse’s mood is likely to create an ugly scene, so don’t get on his or her wrong side. Family matters can take precedence over other things today.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit reserved and may want you to be around.

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Behavior of a family youngster may cause concern, but you may be reading too much into it. An overseas official trip is on the cards and will help you achieve something big. Some of you may not be able to refuse a good property offer. You may get a chance to share some happy moments with a close friend today. Implementing something new on the fitness front will help you come back in shape. Don’t waste your hard earned money on branded items. You can get a bit wary of a contract on the business front, so get fully convinced before getting down to signing it

Love Focus: You can get a bit unsettled by someone’s brazen attempt to express his or her love for you, but you will manage to deal with the situation befittingly.

Lucky Colour: Dark Orange

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An excellent opportunity for an excursion may come your way. Property issues will be settled in your favor. Maintain a slow pace if your decisions are dependent on others for an approval. Some improvement in health is foreseen for those feeling under the weather. You will need to remain in saving mode. Those looking for a suitable job are assured of getting a call or two. An excellent day, when friends or relations can come and stay with you, and brighten up the domestic atmosphere.

Love Focus: You may find a professional colleague attractive enough to fiddle with the idea of workplace romance!

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): You are likely to deal in property and profit from it. Good news awaits you on the social front. Your enthusiasm for a project on the work front may encourage others to provide you full support. A family get-together will prove an excellent occasion to meet everyone. Drive carefully to avoid problems. Y Not being regular in daily exercise routine may become an impediment in remaining shipshape. Don’t indulge in lending or burrowing with friends or colleagues, as you may be left holding the short end of the stick.

Love Focus: Things on the romantic front look bleak, unless you do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

