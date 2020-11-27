Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 27, what’s in store for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Shifting to a better residence is indicated for some. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. You will need to carry out a job entrusted to you satisfactorily. You are likely to remain strong on the academic front and be able to take the competition head on.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to impress lover and win the day for you.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property is likely to be acquired by some. You are likely to fare well on the academic front. You will be able to restore your faith in someone, who had erred in the past. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. You will be able to promote yourself on the professional front. Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. More efforts would be required to comfort things at home.

Love Focus: Meeting lover after a long time will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. You may be in two minds regarding a journey. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Good time management may become your strong point in a competitive situation. Winning a lottery or gaining through inheritance is indicated. A technology upgrade is likely to smoothen the processes at work. Those feeling under the weather for sometime will show good recovery.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to become interested in you and expect reciprocation.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Those undertaking a long journey will need to prepare well to avoid hardships en route. Shifting to a new house can be on the cards. Your attempts to become socially known may get you your fifteen minutes of fame! Regular money flowing in promises to strengthen the financial front. A new colleague may not share your enthusiasm for your favourite project. Healthy options chosen by you are likely to bring you a step closer to total fitness on the health front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23):This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. Travelling will help take your mind off loneliness thoughts. A property deal is likely to get finalised. Your desire to remain in everyone’s eyes is likely to be fulfilled today on the social front. You are likely to double your efforts in order to achieve what you have thought of on the financial front. A good beginning will be made by young entrepreneurs. Good health and positivity are yours for the asking on the fitness front.

Love Focus: Fine cuisine, soft music and candle light are certain to bring lover closer.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Property owned by you may start giving good returns. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front. Becoming the centre of attraction in a gathering is possible. Investments promising good returns may be opted for by some. You are likely to get befuddled as a new assignment comes your way at work. Interest awakened for meditation or yoga will do you a whale of good. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: A date with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. A property deal is in the offing. Success is yours for the asking on the academic front. Do whatever you can to your maximum limit to help someone out. If your financial situation is worrying you, cheer up as things start improving in leaps and bounds! Your eye for detail will be much sought after at work. Health of those ailing is set to improve. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness.

Love Focus: Common interests and matching ideology may bring you close to an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): An exciting trip is foreseen for some. A property deal can swing in your favour. Someone may keep a close tab on your performance, but you are not likely to give him or her any chance. Earning some quick bucks is possible today, especially for those involved in trading and speculation. Business persons will find newer ways of enhancing profits. You will feel fit and strong enough to take on the world! This is truly the day in which you accomplish much on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit its mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Colour: Rust Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A newly employed family member will take away some financial burden. Visiting some other city is on the cards for some. A favourable day to resolve a property issue. Your contribution towards a social task will soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around. An impending expenditure may seem way beyond your pocket, but you will be able to tackle it somehow. A good day both on personal and professional front. You will manage to maintain the present level of fitness by adhering to your exercise programme.

Love Focus: Spouse can appear quite lovey-dovey today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. Start planning on acquiring a property. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front. Money begets money and you will prove it by investing it in the best possible manner. Promotion can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. A family function or gathering is likely to keep you occupied. Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you.

Love Focus: Love comes to those who have been searching for it desperately.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. Travelling is likely to open new doors of communication for you. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.Possibility of a windfall continues to grow stronger for some, especially those in trade. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying. Health check may become a necessity for some.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Value of your property is set to increase. Helping out someone on the academic front is likely to give you immense satisfaction. Meeting someone you have not met in years will be most enjoyable. Money loaned to someone that you had lost hopes for is likely to come to you now. A new subordinate at work is likely to take substantial workload from your shoulders. Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. Friends and well wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front. Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: A gift will be the surest way to get lover in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

