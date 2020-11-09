Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 9, what’s in store for Aries, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some. You will get the motivation to push yourself to the limit on the academic front. Becoming a confidante of someone important cannot be ruled out for some. Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. A glib talker may make you part with your money. Disturbances at home will need to be curtailed to retain a peaceful environment.

Love Focus: You may open up a bit to those who display a positive attraction towards you.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably. Good showing in exam or an interview will get you firmly on the path to success. Money loaned may take some more time to be returned. You will need to keep your priorities right on the professional front. Joining health conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Someone on the home front can irritate you and spoil your mood. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Marriage may be on the minds of the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family member may be forthcoming in extending a helping hand, but may need guidance. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort. Even though you feel bad about someone trying to undermine your position, you will not lose your grace. Window shopping is all that you can do in order to conserve money. You are likely to swim with the tide on the professional or academic front. Indulging in excesses may prove bad for health.

Love Focus: Finding time for meeting lover may prove difficult for some.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): If travel is on your mind for doing something specific go right ahead, whether someone accompanies you or not. Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal. Good showing on the academic front will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. Repayment of a loan may force you to make adjustments. Changes happening on the professional front can have you worried, but will turn out favourable. More interest is required on the health front. Family life will cruise along smoothly as you resolve to remain positive under all circumstances.

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favourably. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to make their mark on the academic front. It is best to make some lifestyle changes to save money rather than become monetarily tight. You will manage to pick up the threads from where you left on the professional front. You may take your time in completing a fitness schedule, but complete it, you will.

Love Focus: You can enter an exciting romantic phase as you catch somebody’s eye!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket. Only a little effort will be able to resolve the problems faced by students on the academic front. You will need to follow the directions in letter and spirit in discharging a task. Some of you can face a medical problem on the health front, but it will be nothing serious. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. You may feel financially secure, but take a reality check before arriving at any conclusion.

Love Focus: Differences on the romantic front need to be curbed to maintain harmony in the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. Good options will be found by those searching for property that fits their pocket. You are likely to give a good account of yourself in a competition. Money is hard to come by for everyone, so contribute your share if someone is spending on you. A lot of activity is foreseen on the work front and you will be right in the midst of it! You will remain careful of your health to prevent recurrence of an old ailment. Some issues that seem unlikely to get resolved on the family front will begin to move towards a solution.

Love Focus: Chance encounter of someone from the opposite camp is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. An above average performance on the academic front will help to bring you into notice of others. It is best to take the opinion of others before you put in your money. You will have to garner the support of someone important, if you want your way on the professional or academic front. A household remedy may come in handy for those suffering from body aches and pains. Something that you wanted to get done on the home front is likely to be initiated now.

Love Focus: Prayers of those looking for love are likely to be answered soon!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon! Soaring reputation on the work or academic front will place you a cut above the rest. Keeping a close tab on spending will leave you with much to splurge later! You may take some time in bouncing back on the work front. No problems are foreseen on health and financial fronts. You manage to play your cards well and avoid getting involved in a contentious issue at home. Undertaking an important trip will help make you realise your dreams.

Love Focus: Getting serious about someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good news may greet you on the family front as a suitable match is found for the eligible. Your adventurous spirit is likely to take you to someplace fun. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled. You can become concerned about a recent heavy expenditure incurred on something that you just couldn’t help. Something important may be entrusted to you at work today. You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of falling in love with someone you had met just a few times!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A positive development on the property front may warm the cockles of your heart. Students will be able to keep pace on the academic front and perform well. You may spend on something not previously catered for. You can struggle to keep pace on the work front. Condition of those ailing is set to improve by leaps and bounds and get them firmly on the road to good health. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. You can enjoy an outing with your near and dear ones today.

Love Focus: Those starting on a romantic journey will find the going smooth and joyful.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Travel promises better opportunities as you resolve to follow every lead. Those thinking of selling a property will be able to get buyers with deep pockets. On the academic front, you are likely to leave your competitors, way behind. Financially you may need to be more secure than you are now. There is a need to come up with something original, if you are in a creative field. You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym.

Love Focus: Some adjustment problems among the newlyweds need to be handled with tact.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

